Best water filter jug 2024: Get cleaner, tastier tap water

There are some practical considerations, too. Certain cartridges need more preparation than others before they’re ready to deliver safe, tasty drinking water. If the cartridge only needs changing once a month, that might not sound like a problem – but if the job involves half an hour or more of soaking, plus three complete refills flushing through, you might find you end up not bothering to use the jug at all.

Speed is also an issue. Some systems take their time with the filtration, keeping you waiting while you’ve got a thirst on, while others pass the water through in a jiffy.

The market leader is Brita, one of the pioneers in this market, with its Maxtra and Maxtra+ cartridges. However, some jugs from other manufacturers will work with Brita’s cartridges, while a range of third-party cartridge manufacturers produce their own cheaper or longer-lasting cartridges that fit Brita’s jugs. This is worth bearing in mind if you’re worried about getting tied into the one system.

How much difference does the filter make?

More than you might think. While most filter cartridges are based on granules of activated carbon, there may be additional elements or layers to filter out other impurities, resulting in a different balance of water and minerals when you pour yourself a glass. This results in subtle differences in taste, not to mention higher or lower levels of total dissolved solids (TDS). You can measure TDS and use it as a measure of the effectiveness of the filter system; but a lower figure isn’t always better, since water strained of all solids won’t include the minerals you actually want, and it may taste bland.

What about the jug?

Some jugs are designed for style, others for convenience. Obviously, the former is a question of personal taste, although certain systems allow for a wide range of shapes and colours, while other designs are more conservative.

On the convenience front, go for a capacity that suits the size of your household. Bear in mind that the headline capacity might not match the capacity of drinking water it actually holds. A 2.6l jug might sound generous, but not if you only get 1.4l of filtered water at the bottom. 2.7l to 3.5l jugs are a better fit for growing families – although check the dimensions to ensure you won’t struggle when cramming the thing into your fridge.

Also look for features such as flip-top lids or covered spouts that make it easier to fill the jug or prevent dining table grime from getting in. Cleaning is important, too: not all jugs are dishwasher-safe and some designs may have divots or folds in the plastic that are difficult to keep clean.

Nearly every jug will include some mechanism to remind you to change the filter. Don’t expect anything too sophisticated: most likely this will be a simple timer that goes down every few days until the 30-day average lifespan is up. A simple LCD gauge on the lid works as well here as an app so don’t let that sway your decision.

How much is all this going to cost?

Water filter jugs work on the classic razor blade model: the jugs themselves tend to be cheap, but the manufacturer makes its money off the ongoing cost of the cartridges.

Some of the more exotic systems can cost upwards of £50 for the jug and around £10 per filter, but on average you’re looking at £9 to £25 for the jug and around £5 to £8 per filter. You can save money by buying multi-packs of three filters or more, and if your system uses Brita filters you can also save by purchasing cheaper or longer-lasting third-party cartridges – even supermarkets are in on the act. Just be aware that these may not always be as effective as the real deal.