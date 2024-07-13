Our long-time favourite hair dryer, the GHD Helios, has been given a decent Amazon Prime Day discount

We first tested the GHD Helios years ago, and its performance still exceeds expectations. Get one for less with this Amazon Prime Day deal

If there’s one easy way to upgrade your hair styling routine, it’s investing in a good hair dryer. The absolute best hair dryers will set you back between £150 and £200, and promise shinier, healthier results in less time.

Luckily, this Amazon Prime Day, you can buy a GHD Helios hair dryer for £133, down from an average price on Amazon of £160. That’s a decent £27 saving which is admittedly not the biggest we’ve ever seen. That being said, the dryer will save you time getting ready on busy mornings, so we think now’s a great time to buy before the deal ends on Wednesday 17 July.

Important Amazon Prime Day information This incredible GHD Helios deal is only for Amazon Prime members but you can still take advantage just by using this link to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial

Did the GHD Helios get a good review?

In our full GHD Helios review , we gave the hair dryer five stars out of five.

we gave the hair dryer five stars out of five. We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is our highest accolade.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the GHD Helios?

The hair dryer’s 2,200W motor could dry a full head of hair in under two minutes in our tests. That’s unbelievably quick.

It has a lightweight design, weighing in at just 510g. That means you shouldn’t get achy arms during styling, reducing the likelihood of wrist strain. This is bolstered by the dryer’s well-balanced weight distribution.

In our tests, having rough-dried the hair, we didn’t feel the need to use straighteners to smooth down flyaways. The hair dryer alone could minimise frizz.

We found the GHD Helios to be quiet in comparison to other hair dryers on the market, with noise levels similar to that of the £300 Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

Are there any disadvantages to this GHD Helios deal?

Sadly the dryer doesn’t come with a diffuser attachment, and only has one concentrator nozzle. That means it isn’t quite as versatile as other options.

The dryer’s lightweight design is, in-part, thanks to its plastic casing. While it doesn’t feel cheap by any stretch, the weightiness of hair dryers often adds to the luxury feel. Furthermore, there are smaller and lighter luxury options available now, such as the MDLondon BLOW.

View deal at Amazon

How has the GHD Helios’ price changed over time on Amazon?

The GHD Helios is a bonafide regular in Amazon sales such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. This Prime Day deal price isn’t quite its best ever price of £126. However, this was during a sale in 2021, so £133 is still a good price by today’s standards.

As with many good things in life, the price of the GHD Helios has crept up over time. When we first reviewed this hair dryer many years ago, it cost £159 – similar to the current average Amazon price of £160.

Where can I find more hair dryer deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

During sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, deals hunting is our bread and butter. We spend hours digging through virtual shelves to find the best hair dryer deals for our readers – a full explanation of our methods can be found in this detailed article.

View deal at Amazon