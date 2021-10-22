Best hair dryers for curly hair 2024: Hair-styling tools that won’t ruffle your curls

If you have curly hair, you’ll already know that gentle care is essential if you want to maintain its shape and shine. Harsh heat treatments that strip moisture impact all hair types, but curls suffer the effects of dullness and frizz worst of all – so it’s essential to equip yourself with the best hair dryer to gently care for your curls.

Air drying and plopping (drying the hair by wrapping it in a low-friction towel or t-shirt) are two ways to avoid damage from excessive heat, but there are times you may want to blow-dry a more structured style into hair, or dry your hair quickly before work in the morning. In those cases, you’ll need a curl-friendly hair dryer.

The best dryers for curls are those that favour airflow over heat to dry the hair, since lower temperatures won’t strip vital moisture from the hair. Look out also for ionic drying technology that helps preserve moisture in the hair, alongside heating elements coated in ceramic or tourmaline to encourage even heat distribution. Finally, a good diffuser attachment will help lift and separate curls, preserving the curl pattern rather than blasting your curls out of shape.

Here, we round up our favourite hair dryers that will dry curly hair gently and keep it full of bounce and shine, while also offering advice on how to choose the best hair dryer for your hair.

