Best hair waver 2025: Get flawless waves in minutes

Material: Just as with other heat-styling products, most hair wavers are made using ceramic-coated heating plates. That’s because ceramic coatings have been proven to boost shine and decrease frizz on the hair, which ensures the results look as sleek as possible. Some high-end heat styling tools also infuse their ceramic plates with smoothing oils to amplify this effect and keep the hair as healthy as possible. Other hair wavers come with ionic technology, which can further reduce frizz by counteracting static charges in the hair.

Temperature control: When it comes to heat styling your hair, knowing what temperature you’re using is key. That’s because finer hair won’t be able to stand higher temperatures, but thicker, textured hair will need higher heat settings to stay styled all day. Choosing a hair waver that has clearly visible and variable temperature controls is therefore really important for preventing damage while keeping your hair in good shape.

It’s also essential to have something that indicates when the hair waver gets up to temperature. Whether that’s an LCD screen, a LED light, or a beeping noise, hair wavers without this aren’t as straightforward to operate and could either leave you waiting for ages to style your hair or have you styling your hair at a temperature that’s too cold to have an effect.

Extras

Heat mat: Wherever you use hot hair styling tools, it’s really important to be able to protect that surface from possible burns. That’s where heat mats come in – adding a layer between the hot tool and the work surface in case of possible knocks. Some hair wavers come with heat mats, so this could be a selling factor if you don’t have one already.

Hair clips: When heat styling hair, one easy way to make a style last longer is to use hair clips to hold the waves in place until they have fully cooled. If you keep them in at the inside point of each wave until the hair cools, they will last longer.

You could use clips you already own for this, but make sure they won't weigh your hair down as this could make the curls drop out, defeating the object of using clips.

Heat gloves: As you’d expect, heat gloves help to make sure you don’t burn your hands. However, they’re not as necessary to use alongside hair wavers as with a curling wand because you don’t need to hold the hair directly onto the hot barrels. For most people, therefore, a heat glove shouldn’t make a huge difference to how they style their hair.

Adjustable barrels: Some hair wavers advertise themselves as two-in-one (or more) products. That’s because they can be used in various ways, or adjusted, to create different styles of waves, such as tighter and looser waves. This can improve the versatility of a hair waver to no end, but normally can’t give you long-lasting loose waves like their fixed barrelled counterparts.

