Best hair thickening products 2024: Shampoos, conditioners and styling formulas to volumise fine hair for less this Black Friday

The other factor in how thick the hair appears is density, or the number of hairs on the head. A thinner hair density can again result from genetics, but it can also be caused by stress, poor diet or hormonal changes that come with ageing. Products that improve scalp health can help your hair grow to its maximum natural strength and slow down shedding (where the hair drops out of the follicle). If you’ve noticed recent changes to your hair’s density, call your GP to check if there’s an underlying physical cause that needs to be addressed.

How do hair-thickening products work?

Hair thickening products can’t change the natural texture or density of hair. What they can do, however, is nourish and hydrate the hair so that each strand appears thicker. Typical ingredients include moisturising oils and hydrators such as hyaluronic acid to boost the hair’s moisture content, plumping it up from within and proteins such as wheat or rice protein to strengthen the hair’s outer layer. Thickening treatments may also include ingredients such as collagen, which boosts the health of the live portion of the hair that grows just below the scalp’s surface so that, eventually, the new hair becomes thick and strong.

What else can help with fine and thinning hair?

A good haircut can help revive thinning hair by cutting away broken and flyaway ends. If your long hair is limp, you may find the length is weighing your hair down, and a shorter style may encourage more volume and bounce. A blunter cut will reduce wispy ends and help hair look fuller and healthier. Avoid styling formulas designed to make hair look shimmery and those with silicones or pearlising agents that will make hair heavy and limp.

If you heat-style your hair, use a lower temperature on fine hair to avoid damage and breakage to the ends. Add a spritz of volumising spray or mousse to add volume to the roots, turning your head upside-down as you blow-dry to encourage some extra lift.

How we test hair-thickening products

We test all the hair-thickening products we review by using them as directed. If a product is recommended for a particular hair type, where possible, we will test on that type to provide an accurate assessment.

We start by reviewing the main ingredients of the shampoo, conditioner or styling product and note how easy and pleasant the product is to use – including aroma, the feel on the hair and scalp and any tingling we might experience. We then evaluate the effects on hair volume and feel after one use and with continued use over a week. For styling products, we note how long the effects of one application last and how much product is needed for one application.