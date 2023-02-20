Cloud Nine vs GHD straighteners: Which is best for my hair?

GHD’s innovation was to coat the metal plates in ceramic, which typically heats more gently and evenly in order to minimise damage from hot spots in the plates, resulting in a shiny and glossy finish. The ceramic plates, set on “floating” springs, glide easily and evenly over the hair without snagging. As a consequence, this reduces the number of strokes required to straighten the hair, and therefore the amount of time that the hair is exposed to heat. The plates themselves feel smoother than traditional metal plates, and hair feels soft and shiny after straightening.

Cloud Nine builds on GHD’s innovation by adding the mineral sericite – a form of mica that’s also found in makeup and skincare – to the ceramic plates. Sericite further reduces friction, seals the cuticle of the hair to lock in moisture and adds shine.

What temperature do the straighteners heat up to?

All GHD hair straighteners heat up to 185ºC, which the brand says is the optimal temperature for damage-free heat styling. The premium straighteners in the range come with intelligent heat-sensing technology that monitors and adjusts the temperature of the tool as you straighten. Most Cloud Nine straighteners offer a wider range of heat settings, from 100ºC to 200ºC, so you can select a lower temperature for fine, dry or chemically damaged hair, and a higher temperature for thicker, coarser or curlier hair. We’ve noted the temperature range for each model in our reviews below.

What size heating plates are best for me?

If you want to use your straighteners to create beachy waves and straightener curls, plates of around one inch are better for curling and shaping the hair. One-inch plates make up the core of both GHD and Cloud Nine’s ranges.

If you have long, thick or curly hair, larger plates are great for getting through lots of hair more easily; but less effective at curling and styling. Both GHD and Cloud Nine offer a wide-plate straightener in each of their ranges.

Plates under an inch in width are great for precision styling on shorter hair, and also pack up neatly for travel or touching up your hairdo when you’re away from home. We’ve included GHD and Cloud Nine’s smaller-plate straighteners in our list below.

READ NEXT: The best curling wands to buy

How should I use my hair straighteners?

Whichever brand you choose, make sure your hair is clean and completely dry before you begin to style. Section the hair and spray with a heat-protective product to keep damage to a minimum (it will also help your chosen style to last longer). Start with the bottom layers of hair at the nape and behind the ears, working your way up to the crown. Depending on the length and thickness of your hair, it will take around 20-30 minutes to straighten a full head of hair from dry.

To create waves and curls with your straightening iron, pass the straightener along the hair, as directed above, and then simply wrap each tress of hair around the tool rather than holding it straight while it cools – your hair will take on a curled shape instead. We’ve noted below the straighteners that are particularly good for this purpose.

READ NEXT: The best hair straightening brushes to buy