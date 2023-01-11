The best hair dryers for fine hair: Now including Black Friday deals

A powerful hair dryer can style hair quickly and efficiently, but raw power isn’t always suitable for all hair types. Fine hair – where the individual strands are thinner than normal – tend to be more delicate and prone to breakage, so a high heat that strips the hair of moisture is not what you need. While air drying is one way to avoid damage from excessive heat, if you’re strapped for time or want a more professional look, a hair dryer that’s suitable for not just your stylistic needs but also your hair type is the solution.

The best dryers for fine hair use clever technology to allow for efficient drying while at lower temperatures. Ceramic and ionic technology keep damage to a minimum and will promote a smooth and healthy-looking finish, while adjustable temperatures and airspeeds let you dry more gently.

We’ve rounded up our favourite hair dryers for drying fine hair gently, keeping it soft and shiny and allowing for a beautiful finish.