Best anti-dandruff shampoo: Soothe your itchy and flaky scalp from £5

Dandruff isn’t something many people want to admit to but it happens to everyone at some point in their lives. So if you find your scalp is suffering due to the weather, central heating or other reasons, a topical dandruff shampoo can help. In fact, many of the best anti-dandruff shampoos can get your scalp back to normal in just days, so you can leave that uncomfortable, itching feeling behind.

It can be a tricky issue to sort out without the right tools, though – as can the accompanying redness and irritation. So in order to spare you the trouble of wasting needless cash on ineffective shampoos, we’ve rounded up the best available. After that, make sure you read our buying guide – it will talk you through which ingredients to look out for on the packaging, and how best to use your shampoo of choice.