The best straighteners for thick hair in 2024

Plates might also be coated in titanium, which heats up very quickly and to higher temperatures, and so reduces the amount of time that the hair is exposed to heat. Very thick or textured hair may require higher temperatures to straighten effectively, so titanium combined with a high heat can be a good choice for minimising the number of times you need to pass your straighteners over each tress of hair.

Some straighteners additionally make use of ionic technology, which causes negative ions to be emitted, breaking water molecules in the hair into finer particles that then hydrate the hair for a smoother, glossier and healthier look. If your thick hair is also dry, you may like to look for a straightener with ionic technology to improve the condition of your hair as you straighten.

Which temperature setting should you use?

Many hair straighteners often come with adjustable heat settings that allow hotter temperatures that will penetrate thicker-textured, denser hair. Temperatures of up to 210ºC will work well on thick, coarse hair or tight curls; however, note that the keratin protein that makes up your hair starts to melt at temperatures over 235ºC. Heat sensors that monitor and maintain a constant temperature will ensure that your straighteners don’t accidentally stray over the correct heat.

What other features should you look out for?

A quicker heat-up time will save you time styling in the morning (or if you want to get ready quickly for an evening event) – we’ve noted the heat-up times of all our listed straighteners below. Look for straighteners with curved edges if you want to create curls, waves and flicks, as you can shape your hair around the body of the irons.

A long cable can be useful for reaching around the back of the head without getting in a tangle. An automatic switch-off after a certain period of inactivity (usually 30 minutes) greatly reduces the risk of accidental fire, and is especially good if you know you’re likely to forget to switch off the tool manually. We’ve noted the automatic shut-off times of the straighteners in our list below.

How do you use hair straighteners?

Start with dry, detangled hair and comb the hair into sections prior to styling; always spray with a heat-protective product to minimise the risk of heat damage and breakage. Start at the back of the head and the lower layers of your sectioned hair, then work your way up to the crown; your wide-plate straighteners should be able to grip and glide through a decent-sized section of hair at each pass. Finish with a styling spray to help hold your straightened style in place.

