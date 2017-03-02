Best curling wands 2024: 7 wands and tongs for easy curls on all hair types, now with Black Friday deals

With the best curling wands and tongs, you can style your hair into beachy waves, corkscrew curls or sleek Hollywood ringlets. No matter if you have long, thick, short or fine hair, it’s never been easier to style your hair with just a few twists and turns around a heated barrel.

For the most part, curling wands are quick and easy to use. However, not all curling wands are created equal: different models create curls of different shapes and sizes, which is the reason it’s important to choose a styling tool that will deliver the results you’re after. Luckily, we’ve tested a wide range of curling wands and tongs, and have cherry-picked the very best from our tests, with a range of budgets and preferences in mind.

At the bottom of this page, we guide you through the key things you need to know when choosing a curling tool for your hair in our helpful buying guide. However, if you already have an idea of what you’re looking for, simply click here for the best curling wands to buy, no matter your budget.