BaByliss 3Q hair dryer review: A sleek dryer for straightforward styling

One of the BaByliss 3Q’s only downsides is that it doesn’t come with a diffuser attachment, which means you’ll need to purchase a diffuser separately, at additional cost, if you need one.

Similar to most high-end dryers, the BaByliss 3Q hair dryer uses “ionic” technology to remove static and frizz, while also featuring a quartz-ceramic coating on the front-facing grille to promote shine. It’s widely accepted that these technologies produce good results, but it isn’t possible to test these claims scientifically. As you’ll see from reading further on, however, the hair dryer produced soft and shiny results, even with a quick blow-dry.

Babyliss 3Q review: What’s it like to use?

Having measured the speed and temperature of the BaByliss 3Q hair dryer before testing it on my hair, I had high hopes in terms of how quickly it would dry my hair. When blasting my wet hair using the fastest, hottest settings, the 3Q managed to dry my hair in under five minutes – which is impressively fast considering the length and thickness of my hair. In addition, considering I used a rather rough-and-ready technique here, my hair was surprisingly smooth and shiny after a quick brush through.

The real test of styling power was using the hair dryer to create a bouncy blow dry with a round brush and the concentrator attachment. I will qualify this by saying that I didn’t use any styling products in my hair to prolong the style – only heat protection spray to protect my hair from heat damage – to ensure the testing process for all the hair dryers remains consistent. As such, if you want to achieve longer-lasting results, I’d recommend using a styling mousse or hairspray.