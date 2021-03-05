If you regularly style your hair using heat, investing in the best heat protection spray is a must. No matter if your hair is curly, straight or wavy, heat styling tools allow you to style it any way you like, but using them daily inevitably leads to damage, especially if your hair is coloured. That’s where heat protection spray comes in.

Combining thermal shielding and repairing properties, heat protection spray helps to lessen the damage caused by heat-styling tools. Simply spritz it over the hair before applying heat, and you’re protected from damage. There are a range of sprays available, but are the pricier products more efficient than the high-street ones?

We tried a range of the best heat protection sprays currently available to buy. Scroll down to see our list of the very best on the market or, have a look below to see what to consider when buying a heat protection spray.

