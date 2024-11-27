My brother wowed his girlfriend with a Dyson Airwrap last Black Friday: Now it’s on sale again
Did my recommendation save their relationship? Maybe. This Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deal might just save yours
It’s well known that the Dyson Airwrap, and hot air stylers like it, are a staple on beauty lovers’ Christmas wish lists. So, when my brother asked me to send him good Black Friday Airwrap deals for his girlfriend last year, I rose to the challenge and presented him with a bona fide bargain.
Is it any coincidence, then, that they’re still together? I think not. I’m not saying my gift idea is the backbone of their successful relationship, but I am going to take a little bit of credit.
If you, like my lovestruck sibling, are searching for Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals, here’s a saving to consider. John Lewis is offering a fantastic £80 discount on the styler, bringing the price down to £400. While that’s still expensive, this is as cheap as it’s ever been brand new. Discounts on the Airwrap are hard to come by, which makes now a good time to buy it.
In our full Dyson Airwrap review, we gave it four stars and a Recommended award thanks to its versatile wet-to-dry styling abilities. The automatic curling barrels make it easy to create curly blow dries, while its smoothing brushes are a godsend for achieving sleek, smooth tresses fast.
Since we reviewed it, Dyson has made some improvements to its range of attachments. Most notably, it added longer curling barrels and a curl-enhancing diffuser attachment that gently dries natural coils and curls without causing heat damage. The Airwraps on sale at John Lewis are all long barrel configurations and all cost £400.
The most versatile option is the Strawberry Bronze Complete set, which comes with two curling barrels, a smoothing brush, a round brush, a flyaway attachment and a diffuser. This set also comes with a detangling comb thrown in. If pink isn’t your style, you can get the same attachments with the Prussian Blue Complete set, you’ll just lose out on the comb.
For those who have straight hair, I’d recommend buying the Black Complete Long set. That’s because this set switches out the diffuser for another smoothing brush, which is far more useful for that hair type.