My brother wowed his girlfriend with a Dyson Airwrap last Black Friday: Now it’s on sale again

It’s well known that the Dyson Airwrap, and hot air stylers like it, are a staple on beauty lovers’ Christmas wish lists. So, when my brother asked me to send him good Black Friday Airwrap deals for his girlfriend last year, I rose to the challenge and presented him with a bona fide bargain.

Is it any coincidence, then, that they’re still together? I think not. I’m not saying my gift idea is the backbone of their successful relationship, but I am going to take a little bit of credit.

If you, like my lovestruck sibling, are searching for Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals, here’s a saving to consider. John Lewis is offering a fantastic £80 discount on the styler, bringing the price down to £400. While that’s still expensive, this is as cheap as it’s ever been brand new. Discounts on the Airwrap are hard to come by, which makes now a good time to buy it.

In our full Dyson Airwrap review, we gave it four stars and a Recommended award thanks to its versatile wet-to-dry styling abilities. The automatic curling barrels make it easy to create curly blow dries, while its smoothing brushes are a godsend for achieving sleek, smooth tresses fast.