Best lawn mower for a small garden 2024: Our favourite compact mowers to keep a little lawn in trim

Beyond the cutting width, you need to think about the type of mower. Rotary mowers use a spinning blade beneath the deck and are usually best for a small lawn. If the lawn is flat, you can also get great results with a cylinder mower, which uses a rolling cylinder formed from sharpened blades to cut the grass as it rolls across the lawn. Lastly, hover mowers can also work brilliantly on small lawns – admittedly, you don’t tend to get as fine a cut but they’re easier to handle on a rough lawn or a lawn with sloping areas.

Electric, cordless or manual?

Corded electric mowers are still the cheapest option and, if your lawn is within easy reach of the front or back door, are perfectly practical. You’ll probably have enough length to work with only using the supplied cable but, if not, you can use an extension cable. Just make sure it’s certified for outdoor use, as wet gardens or light rain don’t mix well with electricity.

While you’re at it, it’s a good idea to plug an RCD, or residual current device, between the mower and the mains. Despite our best efforts, cables do sometimes get cut by accident, and the results can be both painful and catastrophic – these safety adaptors can be literal lifesavers.

Cordless mowers are more expensive, but the prices are coming down all the time. One of the biggest issues with a cordless mower, the short battery life – typically 20 to 30 minutes – isn’t as much of an issue with a smaller garden since you’ll often be finished before it runs out of puff. Recharge times tend to be less than a couple of hours, so you can get the front lawn done in the morning, charge over lunch and hit the back lawn in the afternoon.

Manual push mowers can be great in a small garden, especially if it’s nice and flat. You won’t need to worry about charging or finding a power source, and a good model will do a great job on the grass while being surprisingly easy to push. This idea only really falls down if the lawn is rough or bumpy, on a slope or if you let the grass grow long between cuts, as all these things will make the job much, much harder.

What else should you look out for?

Some kind of grass collector is always handy, as you can put the cuttings straight on the compost heap or in a green bin. Alternatively, some mowers have a mulching option, or mulch plug, where the mown grass is finely chopped and dispersed on the lawn as you mow, where it can decompose, feeding nutrients back in. Without either of these options, you’ll be left to rake the cut grass up to dispose of it, or risk it spoiling the lawn underneath.

Also, look for a mower that offers you a choice of cutting heights. The lower the height, the more grass the mower will trim away but, when doing the first or last cut of the year, you might find it easier to cut a little higher, as the longer, thicker grass can be pretty tough to get through.

Finally, if you like that traditional striped effect, you should look for a cylinder mower or a mower with a roller. This will press the grass down after mowing to give you what you’re looking for.

