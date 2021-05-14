Best robot lawn mower 2024: Bag a huge discount during Amazon’s sale

Robot lawn mowers are one of the best garden tools to emerge in the last few years and they’re perfect for people who want to spend less time on tedious chores. However, choosing one is tricky, with prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of pounds. I’ve reviewed a good selection of mowers over the last few years, so have the knowledge and expertise to know what to look for when choosing one of these trundling automatons.

How intelligently these devices perform the job varies from one model to the next. Unlike robot vacuum cleaners, you can’t leave many models to find their own boundaries and bounce off your herbaceous borders on their own. Most need their boundaries set, whether by a physical wire or, in more expensive models, using an app and accurate satellite positioning to draw them a map. I’ve put all the models listed here – and more – through rigorous testing on my own lawn, to come up with this definitive list of our favourites.

For a quick guide, see my top picks in the at-a-glance list below. After that you’ll find short reviews of my recommended models and a buying guide with information on what you should know before purchasing.