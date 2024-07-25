Black + Decker 18V PowerConnect Cordless Strimmer 28cm review: A lightweight trimmer with a shot of turbo power

And when you do meet something tougher, the Turbo setting will often tackle it. Thicker thistles on the edges of my back garden, and even some quite woody weeds, were dealt with without any difficulties, and only tough brambles and patches of long and wiry ryegrass proved resistant. Even there the line kept going in a bid to cut through, rather than stop or get tangled up, as was the case with the Gardena EasyCut 23/18V when I tested it earlier in the season. In Turbo mode, the Black + Decker can give it some serious welly.

It is fairly noisy, however. I measured 89dB in Eco mode and up to 92.5dB in Turbo mode, so you’ll want some kind of ear defence while strimming. Perhaps the biggest issue, though, is battery life. Even in Eco mode it lasted just 22 minutes, dropping to 18 minutes in Turbo mode. What’s more, the bundled charger in the kit version is painfully slow, taking 4hrs 53mins to recharge the 2A battery from empty. Black + Decker’s BDC1A fast charger can do the job in just under two hours, so it’s definitely worth getting if you’re investing in the PowerConnect ecosystem.