Best cordless leaf blowers 2024: Leave the rake behind and wave goodbye to soggy leaves

Like a neat lawn and driveway? Tired of raking up mountains of soggy leaves? Well, there’s a new generation of cordless leaf blower that’s going to make your life a whole lot easier.

Forget the massive tubes with backpacks that your average council gardener might be wielding; thanks to advances in cordless motor and battery technology, the latest blowers are smaller, lighter and easier to handle. They have the power to blast wet leaves and debris from the ground, alongside battery life to help you clear a sizable plot. They’re quieter than the old petrol or mains-powered models, too, have a lower environmental impact and – to be honest – they’re just fun to use.

We’ve compiled our pick of the best leaf blowers available to buy below, or you can jump to our buying guide on how to choose the right model for your budget and needs.