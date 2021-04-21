Best garden sprinklers 2024: The easy way to keep your lawn and borders watered

Manufacturers will also talk about the size of the area the sprinkler covers in square metres. This gives you a good idea of how much of your garden will get watered, but keep in mind that the spray pattern will have an impact. Remember: if your sprinkler can’t water the whole lawn or garden, you can always move it around (though you might want to turn it off first).

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

Keep an eye on the connectors. Most sprinklers use the standard 1/2in Hozelock-style connector, but some just have a threaded inlet, meaning you’ll either have to attach your own adaptor or screw the hose onto the sprinkler with a threaded brass or plastic connector. A few also have an outlet, allowing you to connect two or three to the same hose and use them at the same time, as long as there’s enough water pressure.

More expensive sprinklers may also have sliders or settings that enable you to adjust the range, or switch between several spray patterns, which can be great if you want a finer, close-range mist or to focus most of your water away from the lawn and onto your borders.

READ NEXT: The best patio cleaners to buy

How we test garden sprinklers

We test garden sprinklers by connecting them to a hosepipe and putting them to work on a flat garden lawn for a period of 20 minutes. We measure the range covered by the spray and look at the density and coverage of the spray pattern, to see if it leaves obvious gaps – or throws more water out in some places than in others.

We also consider how easy it is to change the range or the spray pattern, the robustness of the pipe fittings, and evaluate the stability of the sprinkler in operation – after all, nobody wants a sprinkler that won’t sit still while it waters!

READ NEXT: The best pressure washers to buy

The best garden sprinklers to buy in 2023

1. Silverline 868552 Impulse: The best budget sprinkler for coverage

Price when reviewed: £15 | Check price at Amazon

This Silverline sprinkler is definitely old-school. Stick it in the ground on its spike and it uses a spring-powered mechanism to keep a jet of water moving in a circular pattern. Just watch out when you first set it running, as instead of rotating clockwise continuously, it does one full circle then doubles back in the other direction, which caught our testers unawares.

What’s more, they got a bit of a drenching, because the Impulse is more powerful than you might expect. It’ll cheerfully send water flying a good 7m or 8m away and, despite sitting at near-ground height, clear any fences or hedges in the way. Luckily, you can move clips on the sprinkler to change the arc of spray. Don’t let its diminutive size fool you; this one will easily water a medium-sized lawn or garden, and you can daisy-chain a second to the outlet provided if it won’t quite reach.

Key specs – Type: Rotating sprinkler; Range: Not specified; Area covered: Not specified; Adjustments: 90 to 360-degree spray arc; Connectors: 1/2in Hozelock, daisy-chain out; Dimensions: 32 x 140 x 350mm