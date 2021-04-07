The best garden parasols to buy in 2024, tested and recommended by experts

How to choose the best garden parasol for you

How much do I need to spend?

You can pick up a parasol for as little as £15, but at this price, it will almost certainly blow over in the wind, break and begin to rust after the slightest bit of rain. We’ve found that if you budget at around the £50 mark then you can pick up some reliable, affordable gems, but they won’t be anything fancy. It’s at about £200 and above where you’ll find the really luxurious parasols, made from the finest materials and built to withstand the test of time.

Do I need to buy a base for my parasol?

Most parasols need to be weighed down by a base, which in most cases will be sold separately (although some parasols do come with a base included). Most decent parasol bases will cost approximately £30–60, but you can pick up some respectable offerings for less. Some companies will also sell their own parasol base as part of a bundle package with their parasol, so it’s definitely worth looking out to see if this is an option.

What types of parasols are there?

Traditional parasols are the typical parasol you probably have pictured in your head, with a straight pole that often goes through a hole in the table. They are sturdier than their cantilever counterparts, so fare better when the weather takes a turn for the worse. There is a slight caveat with this superior sturdiness, however, as their adjustability tends to be quite limited.

Cantilever parasols are freestanding and are able to stretch, tilt and twist away from their base, enabling you to shape the exact area of shade you want over you and your furniture. Be wary of cheap cantilever parasols, as they will begin to swing and move of their own accord with the slightest gust of wind; investing in quality makes a world of difference.