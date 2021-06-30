Best lawn feed 2024: Create a lush green lawn with our recommended choices

Besides the summer mowing sessions and occasional watering, indulging your grass with a specialised feeding routine throughout the year will help prevent weeds and moss from taking over, as well as encouraging any limp, sparse grass to grow greener and thicker. I’ve delved into the world of lawn feed to help you find the best options to really make the most of the grass in your garden.

A good lawn feed can banish dry, brown patches with a good dose of nutrients to the soil beneath, and encourage lush, green and fast-growing grass. Depending on the combination of nutrients included, you can boost the greenness of your grass in just a few days with a water-soluble lawn feed, or allow a slow-release of fertiliser to keep working for months on end.

With a few different varieties of lawn feed available, each ideal for application at different times of year, it’s worth getting to grips with a few basics before deciding. I’ve run through my pick of the best lawn feeds below but, if you do need more information on how lawn feed works, the buying guide at the bottom of the article should answer all your questions.