If you’re considering buying a new coffee maker or have a sneaking suspicion your current model may be about to join the coffee machines in the sky, you may be wondering how long coffee machines last.

For many of us, these appliances are kitchen essentials, and we rely on them daily to produce great coffee on demand. However, coffee machines can be quite an investment. While coffee pod machines can sometimes be found for under £50, high-end manual espresso machines can go into the thousands.

So, if you’re considering shelling out for a new machine, it makes sense to look at their average lifespan before you commit. Although capsule coffee makers are generally cheaper, they often lack durability, making them a potential false economy – and not great for the environment either. Here’s what we know about coffee machines and how to maximise their lifespan.

How long do coffee machines last?

The coffee machine market is saturated with different makes, models and formats of producing coffee, so the average lifespan of a machine really depends on its type, brand and quality, but you can expect around five years. It is not unheard of for good quality machines to last upwards of 15 years, however. Look for respected brands and stainless-steel parts for the best durability rather than plastic; we really rate the Sage Barista Express for longevity.

If you’re not sure about the differences between coffee machines, you can read our in-depth guide.

How long do different types of coffee machines last?

On average, this is how long you can expect your coffee machine to last.

Bean-to-cup: up to 5 years Manual espresso: 7-10 years+ Pod or capsule: up to 5 years Filter: 5-10 years



How to extend the life of your coffee machine

Correct usage is key to enjoying your coffee machine for as long as possible. Use only the correct type of coffee beans, grounds or pods and never force any parts. Regular maintenance and cleaning are essential for achieving the best lifespan for your coffee machine. Where relevant, you should follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and descaling and use their own branded tablets and filters for the best chance at longevity.

Cleaning should be performed as frequently as specified to avoid corrosion and damaging build-up of coffee oils. Roughly, we would suggest:

Milk interfacing parts – daily

daily Drip tray – weekly

weekly Grinder – monthly. You can check out our comprehensive guide on how to clean a coffee grinder for a step-by-step walkthrough.

monthly. You can check out our comprehensive guide on for a step-by-step walkthrough. Water tank – every few weeks

every few weeks Capsule bin – weekly

weekly Grounds bin – every few days

If you live in a hard water area, or even if not, water will leave mineral deposits in your machine over time. Descaling is particularly important in hard water areas, and it is a good idea to use either softened or filtered water in your machine to prolong its life.

When to replace your coffee machine

There is no need to replace your coffee machine if it is well-functioning and still making great coffee, even if it is old. But if you think your machine may be coming to the end of its life, there are a few telltale signs to keep an eye out for. Obvious signs include technical issues that may become more frequent; it is sometimes less economical to repair an older machine rather than purchase a new one complete with a warranty. More subtle signs may be that your machine is taking longer to brew or if you have noticed that your coffee is not tasting as good as usual.

