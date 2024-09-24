Loewe aura.pure: A gorgeous and very pricey coffee machine debut

Those who like milk with their coffee will appreciate that the aura.pure houses a third thermoblock specifically for handling the steam output of its integrated frother. This means you can make your coffee and prepare your milk simultaneously, saving a bit of time when you’re in a rush to get out of the house in the morning. You’re also able to save custom settings for daily use and the cup tray is passively heated to help keep your coffee hot.

Measuring 36 x 49 x 36cm (WDH) and weighing a hefty 22kg, the Loewe aura.pure isn’t the kind of coffee machine you can just squeeze onto a work surface in a one-bedroom flat. Nonetheless, it’s a serious piece of kit designed for coffee aficionados with an eye for snazzy design and deep pockets.

I was impressed by its build quality and attractive design but more importantly, it efficiently created tasty coffee. It offers everything I’d look for in an espresso machine, but it’s only going to be a viable option if you happen to have the kind of riches that enable you to own a seven-figure property in Knightsbridge. The rest of us will have to make do with one of the far cheaper options found on our roundup of the best espresso machines.