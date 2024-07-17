Our expert’s favourite cheap Bluetooth speaker just had its price slashed for Amazon Prime Day

Get clear and powerful audio quality for a bonkers price, with this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Soundscore Motion 300

The latest Amazon Prime Day deal we’ve unearthed is this top offer on one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. Labelled our best-sounding Bluetooth speaker under £100 in our roundup, the Soundcore Motion 300 is now nearly half that price, having fallen from an average price of £74 on Amazon to just £56. This brilliant bargain is a limited-time Prime Day deal and will expire at midnight tonight, so make sure you snap one up before then.

One thing to keep in mind, though: you’ll have to be signed up to Amazon Prime to access this deal price. If you’re not already a member, worry not: Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial that you can cancel at any point – simply click on this link to get started.

Did the Soundcore Motion 300 get a good review?

In our best Bluetooth speaker roundup, the Soundcore Motion 300 was named our best-sounding Bluetooth speaker under £100.

What’s so good about the Soundcore Motion 300?

The Soundcore Motion 300 has the most powerful and articulate sound quality of any speaker we’ve tested in its price bracket, as well as impressive treble quality even at high volumes.

The speaker comes with a BassUp feature that boosts low-end response, if you want to give your songs an extra kick.

Lossless support, which is rare for a cheaper speaker, unlocks high-resolution streaming as an option.

It’s IPX7-rated for waterproofing and is nicely compact, so you can bag it up and bring along for outdoor parties and swimming sessions.

Are there any disadvantages to this Soundcore Motion 300 deal?

The battery life could be slightly better.

It’s waterproof but has no protection against dirt and dust, so you’ll need to be careful at the beach.

How has the Soundcore Motion 300’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The Soundcore Motion 300 averages a price of £76 on Amazon, but has dropped to £56 as part of the Prime Day sale.

The Soundcore Motion 300 was £90 when we first tested and reviewed it.

Where can I find more audio deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We search high and low to find the best audio deals for our readers. You can find a more in-depth explanation of our exact methods in this dedicated article.

View deal at Amazon