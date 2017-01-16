Best selfie sticks 2024: Take picture-perfect self-portraits
Capture the moment with our picks of the best selfie sticks
Selfie sticks have gotten a bit of a bad rap. Sure, they can seem a bit gimmicky, maybe even a little nerdy, but the best selfie stick can be a genuinely useful tool in the smartphone photographer or videographer’s bag of tricks.
With their ability to stretch beyond your arm’s natural reach, they are a must for snapping pics of large crowds or wide views. Many of the more advanced models can wirelessly trigger your smartphone’s camera, or transform into an impromptu tripod, and some even feature built-in stabilisation for smoother videos.
You’ll find selfie sticks stocked in most tourist hotspots so, at first glance, it may not seem like something worth researching. However, not all selfie sticks are created equal, so it’s worth taking the time to find the best selfie stick for you before you entrust it with your expensive smartphone. Our experts have been testing selfie sticks for over a year to bring you the best of the bunch.
If you’re in a hurry, check below for an at-a-glance list of our top picks of the best selfie sticks. You can scroll down even further for our quick capsule product reviews or, if you’re looking for more information on choosing a selfie stick, you can jump straight to our buying guide.
Best selfie sticks: At a glance
|Best all-around selfie stick
|ATUMTEK 3-in-1 Selfie Stick (~£24)

|Best budget selfie stick
|Gritin 3-in-1 Selfie Stick (~£12)

|Best premium selfie stick
|Joby GripTight Pro (~£79)

|Best ultra-reach selfie stick
|ATUMTEK 1.3m Selfie Stick (~£30)

The best selfie sticks you can buy in 2024
1. ATUMTEK 3-in-1 Selfie Stick: Best all-round selfie stick
Price when reviewed: £24
- Great for… Bluetooth connection and portability
- Not so great for… well, it’s actually great for everyone
With an excellent range of extension, a built-in detachable Bluetooth remote and tripod legs, ATUMTEK’s 3-in-1 is our pick for the best all-around selfie stick.
The overall design is smart and attractive and the aluminium components make it feel solid in the hand. With a 19.5cm folded length and a weight of around 170g it’s still nice and portable when travelling. Unlike a lot of its more budget rivals, the ATUMTEK’s mount is rotatable, allowing for nicely balanced shooting in both portrait and landscape orientations.
The Bluetooth remote allows you to trigger your phone’s camera shutter even while it’s held aloft. Because the remote is detachable you can even set the selfie stick like a tripod and stand back for larger group shots. The remote is USB rechargeable and rated for up to 20,000 clicks per charge.
The ATUMTEK selfie stick comes as standard in all-black but is also available in white or black with blue accents.
Key specs – Folded Length: 19.5cm; Maximum extension: 79.5cm; Weight: 170g; Max phone width: 8.7cm; Min phone width: 5.5cm; Rotating mount: Yes; Camera control: Bluetooth detachable remote
2. Gritin 3-in-1 Selfie Stick: Best budget selfie stick
Price when reviewed: £12
- Great for… a quality budget option
- Not so great for… a solid and sturdy feel
If you’re looking for a well-equipped budget option, the Gritin selfie stick is a good shout. While it’s decidedly more plasticky than some of the more premium entries on our list, it still manages to pack in a rich set of features.
It extends up to 70cm, comes with a detachable Bluetooth remote and has fold-out tripod legs. Although it doesn’t have the solid feel of some pricier sticks, the Gritin’s plastic construction does have the benefit of keeping the weight down to a very comfortable 150g.
Key specs – Folded Length: 19cm; Maximum extension: 70cm; Weight: 150g; Max phone width: 8cm; Min phone width: 4.3cm; Rotating mount: No; Camera control: Bluetooth detachable remote
3. Joby GripTight Pro Telepod: Best premium selfie stick
Price when reviewed: £79
- Great for… a secure fit on your smartphone
- Not so great for… those on a budget
While cheaper selfie sticks tend to rely on simple spring-loaded tension mounts, the GripTight Pro utilises a screw lock to hold your phone in place, ensuring a reassuringly secure fit, regardless of your phone size. The mount also offers rotational adjustment that allows you to quickly switch between horizontal and vertical shooting modes. Plus, for extra versatility, the smartphone mount can be unscrewed, revealing a standard 1/4in thread for attaching a compact camera, and an action camera mount is also included allowing you to attach a GoPro. The rubberised handgrip doubles up as a tripod base and a Bluetooth remote is included for hands-free shooting.
It’s certainly a little pricey but, if you’re looking for a selfie stick that offers an edge over the competition in both quality and versatility, the GripTight Pro Telepod is well worth considering.
Key specs – Folded Length: 21cm; Maximum extension: 64cm; Weight: 359g; Max phone width: 9.1cm; Min phone width: 5.6cm; Rotating mount: Yes; Camera control: Bluetooth detachable remote
4. GoPro Shorty: Best selfie stick for action cameras
Price when reviewed: £40
- Great for… hands-free and action shots
- Not so great for… reach
A selfie stick-style grip is practically essential for an action camera and, while you’ll find plenty of third-party action camera selfie sticks on the market, our pick goes to GoPro’s own Shorty. Although the Shorty is an official GoPro product, its universal action camera mount means you can use it with just about any action camera on the market.
Its overall 23cm reach is rather modest but, when paired with a wide-angle action camera lens, it still offers plenty of scope for vlogging, selfies and group shots. For added versatility, the Shorty’s handle can be folded out into a tripod that’s ideal for capturing hands-free static shots or time-lapse videos, and the Shorty’s folded length of less than 12cm also makes it very easy to pack.
If you need something with a little more reach, the 56cm GoPro MAX Grip is like the Shorty on steroids.
Key specs – Folded Length: 11.7cm; Maximum extension: 22.7cm; Weight: 64g; Rotating mount: No
5. ATUMTEK 1.3m Selfie Stick: Best ultra-reach selfie stick
Price when reviewed: £30
- Great for… reach
- Not so great for… a lightweight, easily transportable option
Are standard selfie sticks not quite enough for you? ALUMTEK’s ultra-long 1.3m selfie stick lets you capture the whole scene, rising high above the crowds and far enough back to fit in your whole group. When used with its tripod support legs, its impressive maximum height also allows you to capture selfies and group shots without needing to prop your phone up on a wall or a table – you can simply set it on the ground, stand back and trigger the shutter with the Bluetooth remote.
As you may expect, it’s heavier than other selfie sticks and doesn’t pack down as small, but if reach is what you’re after, it’s well worth the compromise.
Key specs – Folded Length: 30cm; Maximum extension: 130cm; Weight: 330g; Max phone width: 9.8cm; Min phone width: 5.6cm; Rotating mount: No; Camera control: Bluetooth detachable remote
How to choose the best selfie stick for you
What are selfie sticks for?
The main purpose of a selfie stick is to enable you to take nicely framed self-portrait pictures and videos. The stick lets you hold the phone far enough away so as to capture a flattering shot of yourself and your surroundings. This makes selfie sticks ideal for travelling as it allows you to grab that essential snapshot of yourself or your group in front of the main tourist attraction without needing to ask a stranger to take the photo for you.
Beyond this selfie sticks are also great for getting shots from higher vantage points, allowing you to photograph over the top of busy crowds or ugly walls, fences or barriers for an unobstructed shot.
What size selfie stick is best?
When looking at the size of the selfie stick be sure to check both the maximum extension as well as noting how short it is when packed away. For most use cases we would recommend opting for a model that offers at least 70cm of extension as this provides a nice reach for selfies and group shots. When checking the minimum folded length you’ll want to make sure it will comfortably fit within your luggage or bag when travelling. Around 20cm is a common packed size although shorter models are available.
What devices can I attach to a selfie stick?
Selfie sticks with smartphone mounts are the most common but you can also find models with 1/4in threads and action camera mounts too, allowing you to attach a compact camera or a GoPro. Not all selfie sticks offer multiple mounts and so be sure to check which devices are compatible when comparing models.
When shopping for a selfie stick to use with your smartphone you’ll want to pay close attention to the mount. Most smartphone selfie sticks as a spring-tensioned mount to grip your phone and so you’ll need to check that the width of your device sits comfortably within the mount’s supported range.
While the most basic selfie sticks will keep your device fixed in one orientation if you want to take both vertical and horizontal photos and videos you’ll want a selfie stick with a rotating mount.
What other features should I consider?
Many selfie sticks include some sort of remote shutter release for your phone. While these tend to be wired on cheaper models, the best selfie sticks usually offer Bluetooth shutter releases. In either case, these allow you to trigger your camera’s shutter button remotely – decidedly handy if your phone is a metre or more in the air.
Increasingly common is the ability to double up as a table-top tripod. This is great for when you want to stand a little bit further back from the camera or keep your phone steady for videos or night shots.
Are stabilised selfie sticks and gimbals worth springing for?
While a standard stick is likely fine for the majority of people, if you’re serious about your smartphone videos and want more control over your footage, a stabilised stick may be the way to go. While they’re decidedly more expensive they give you the ability to pan and rotate your phone while the stick is extended while also helping to smooth out any shakiness.