Best selfie sticks 2024: Take picture-perfect self-portraits

Selfie sticks have gotten a bit of a bad rap. Sure, they can seem a bit gimmicky, maybe even a little nerdy, but the best selfie stick can be a genuinely useful tool in the smartphone photographer or videographer’s bag of tricks.

With their ability to stretch beyond your arm’s natural reach, they are a must for snapping pics of large crowds or wide views. Many of the more advanced models can wirelessly trigger your smartphone’s camera, or transform into an impromptu tripod, and some even feature built-in stabilisation for smoother videos.

You’ll find selfie sticks stocked in most tourist hotspots so, at first glance, it may not seem like something worth researching. However, not all selfie sticks are created equal, so it’s worth taking the time to find the best selfie stick for you before you entrust it with your expensive smartphone. Our experts have been testing selfie sticks for over a year to bring you the best of the bunch.

If you’re in a hurry, check below for an at-a-glance list of our top picks of the best selfie sticks. You can scroll down even further for our quick capsule product reviews or, if you’re looking for more information on choosing a selfie stick, you can jump straight to our buying guide.

