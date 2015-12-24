Best GoPro 2024: Tried and tested models for you

While the best GoPro action cameras are particularly popular with extreme sports enthusiasts, they’re just as useful for vloggers, commuters and holidaymakers. Offering high-quality video and audio along with numerous creative modes, it’s easy to see why these action cameras are so beloved.

However, the breadth of the GoPro range means that working out which model is right for you isn’t always straightforward. That’s why we’ve curated a list documenting the best GoPro action cameras we’ve tested. Each action camera featured in the roundup below has undergone our rigorous testing process, which involves experts using photo, video and usability tests to assess various factors including image stabilisation, connectivity, audio quality, battery life and durability.

You can find out more information about our testing procedure in the “How we test” section of this page, while our buying guide details the key things to consider before splashing out on a new GoPro. Seasoned action camera veterans, meanwhile, may wish to jump straight into our roundup of the best GoPro action cameras on the market.