Select Auto Protect Warranty Review: Great for Expensive Car Parts

Your car is one of the biggest investments you’ll make, so it makes sense to protect it. While most manufacturers offer a car warranty for a new vehicle (typically for 3 years or 36,000 miles), once this has passed, you might find yourself having to shell out a lot of cash if something goes wrong.

Often a manufacturer will offer bumper-to-bumper coverage. Sometimes, once that cover has expired, you’ll still be protected by a powertrain warranty; but if your car is expensive, then once you reach that point, you’d be wise to purchase an extended warranty to provide the protection you need – and save you from those expensive bills if a part fails on your car.

There are a host of extended warranty providers to choose from, with cover spanning a variety of options, and in this review, we dig into Select Auto Protect’s warranty packages. We take a look at what coverage they offer, pricing, whether there’s the option to purchase add-ons, and their customer service.