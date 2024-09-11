American Dream Auto Protect Review: Essential Warranty Cover for Your Car
Decent parts coverage, however modern cars with high-tech parts and systems lose out
Pros
- Good cover for essential parts
- Decent breakdown cover
- Customizable coverage
Cons
- Not much cover for high-tech parts
- Mid-level doesn’t offer much advantage
Once the manufacturer’s warranty has expired, to protect your car in the event that something fails, it’s sensible to take out an extended car warranty. However, all extended warranties are not the same: there are numerous suppliers, each offering slightly different protection. The best extended car warranty for you will depend on the car you’re covering and the specific coverage you’re after.
American Dream Auto Protect is a supplier of extended warranties, and similar to other providers, offers three levels of coverage. We’ve reviewed American Dream Auto Protect so that you can work out whether what they have to offer is right for you and your car.
American Dream Auto Protect: What you need to know
American Dream Auto Protect is based in Edison, New Jersey. The company offers three standard levels of coverage: the Silver Plan, Gold Plan, and Platinum Plan. The company also offers a customizable plan, where the customer can specify exactly what they want protected.
American Dream Auto Protect will cover vehicles from 2012 onwards across all tiers. If your car is older, then companies such as Endurance or Toco may better serve your needs. As is standard for an extended warranty, your vehicle will need to have been maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Also pretty standard is the 30-day waiting period before any claims can be made. There are some brands such as CarmaCare that offer no-waiting periods on cars less than three years old/or 36,000 miles, although it’s highly likely that such vehicles are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty anyway.
The claim limit is the trade-in value of the car, which might make American Dream Auto Protect a good option for those with more expensive cars, since they won’t be limited by an arbitrary claim cap.
American Dream Auto Protect: Tiers and parts coverage
The American Dream Auto Protect lineup comprises three main tiers, with the entry-level Silver Plan offering good parts coverage. Some warranties will only protect the powertrain at the basic level, but American Dream Auto Protect includes the cooling system, brakes, and electrical components at this level. Coverage doesn’t extend to high-tech parts, however, so any displays, satnavs or other in-car tech won’t be protected against failure.
It’s only the Platinum level that includes the satnav system, alongside everything else mentioned. In terms of high-tech parts, American Dream Auto Protect’s protection is fairly basic compared to rivals, which mostly offer cover for all technical parts on their higher tiers of coverage.
There’s little practical difference between the Silver and Gold plans, with Gold including coverage for the steering system – but that’s the only addition. For further parts coverage, you’ll have to jump to the Platinum Plan, where the steering, suspension, fuel system, air conditioning, and heating system are included.
So, as an entry-level offering, American Dream Auto Protect offers good parts coverage on its lowest tier, for a more complete coverage, then the Platinum plan is most attractive. However, across the board, coverage for high-tech parts is a weakness.
American Dream Auto Protect does have another option: you can customize your coverage and create a tailored plan that is specific to your individual requirements.
American Dream Auto Protect review: Breakdown cover and extras
American Dream Auto Protect offers quite comprehensive breakdown coverage, although note that it works on a reimbursement system rather than covering the full amount. That means that if you need to get towed, you’ll only be able to claim a $100 reimbursement.
However, breakdown cover does include lodging if you’re over 100 miles from home at $50 a day, up to $150. There’s also $35 towards a loan vehicle, if you need one. While this breakdown offering covers most areas, the lack of full-cost breakdown means you could still find yourself shelling out if something goes wrong while you’re out driving.
American Dream Auto Protect review: Customer service
American Dream Auto Protect offers comprehensive contact options, including web access as well as via telephone and email. This should make it easy to reference your plan at any time or check on the progress of a claim.
Any work will have to be carried out by an ASE-certified mechanic, with American Dream Auto Protect stating that it can guide you to over 50,000 registered mechanics in its database to help you find one quickly.
American Dream Auto Protect has a 4.7 Trustpilot score, with more than 1,300 reviews. Of these, more than 90% award the company a 5-star rating. American Dream Auto Protect also has over 1,000 Google reviews, again with a 4.7 score overall, which should deliver peace of mind.
American Dream Auto Protect review: Verdict
American Dream Auto Protect is unique in offering a customizable plan, so you can tailor cover to protect exactly the parts of your vehicle you need, rather than pay for cover you don’t need. Breakdown cover is available on all tiers, and the entry-level Silver Plan offers good parts coverage, targeting those components more prone to expensive failure.
The top Platinum plan offers good coverage, too; but the lack of high-tech parts coverage of the Silver and Gold plans might make them unsuitable for more modern vehicles. One area in which American Dream Auto Protect truly shines is customer satisfaction, where the majority of customer reviews rate the company highly.