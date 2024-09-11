American Dream Auto Protect Review: Essential Warranty Cover for Your Car

American Dream Auto Protect will cover vehicles from 2012 onwards across all tiers. If your car is older, then companies such as Endurance or Toco may better serve your needs. As is standard for an extended warranty, your vehicle will need to have been maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Also pretty standard is the 30-day waiting period before any claims can be made. There are some brands such as CarmaCare that offer no-waiting periods on cars less than three years old/or 36,000 miles, although it’s highly likely that such vehicles are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty anyway.

The claim limit is the trade-in value of the car, which might make American Dream Auto Protect a good option for those with more expensive cars, since they won’t be limited by an arbitrary claim cap.

American Dream Auto Protect: Tiers and parts coverage

The American Dream Auto Protect lineup comprises three main tiers, with the entry-level Silver Plan offering good parts coverage. Some warranties will only protect the powertrain at the basic level, but American Dream Auto Protect includes the cooling system, brakes, and electrical components at this level. Coverage doesn’t extend to high-tech parts, however, so any displays, satnavs or other in-car tech won’t be protected against failure.

It’s only the Platinum level that includes the satnav system, alongside everything else mentioned. In terms of high-tech parts, American Dream Auto Protect’s protection is fairly basic compared to rivals, which mostly offer cover for all technical parts on their higher tiers of coverage.

There’s little practical difference between the Silver and Gold plans, with Gold including coverage for the steering system – but that’s the only addition. For further parts coverage, you’ll have to jump to the Platinum Plan, where the steering, suspension, fuel system, air conditioning, and heating system are included.

So, as an entry-level offering, American Dream Auto Protect offers good parts coverage on its lowest tier, for a more complete coverage, then the Platinum plan is most attractive. However, across the board, coverage for high-tech parts is a weakness.

American Dream Auto Protect does have another option: you can customize your coverage and create a tailored plan that is specific to your individual requirements.