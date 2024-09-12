CarmaCare Warranty Review: An Appealing Option for Lower Cost Vehicle Protection

CarmaCare offers three tiers of coverage: Powertrain, CarmaCare Plus, and CarmaCare Complete – and most appealing about CarmaCare is that its policies can be taken out with no waiting period. There’s a slight catch here, however: it only applies if your vehicle is less than three years old, or under 36,000 miles – which means you’re likely to already be covered by a manufacturer warranty. However, for those looking to overlap warranty plans with no break in their coverage, CarmaCare potentially makes that an easy option.

If your car is more than three years old, or in excess of the 36,000-mile limit, then there’s a standard 30-day waiting period before you can make a claim. If this doesn’t meet your needs, then look at Olive as an alternative provider.

Also be aware that CarmaCare’s policy comes with a $15,000 maximum claim value – or the current value of the car, if it’s less than $15,000. This means that if you’re someone with an expensive car with expensive parts, you could find that there’s a shortfall in the coverage that CarmaCare delivers. CarmaCare is better suited to lower-value vehicles.

This is also in line with the vehicle age limits that CarmaCare covers, which includes cars from 2005 onwards; better than some other warranty providers. If you have an older car – which has been maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations – then the value of the car is likely to be lower, making CarmaCare a good fit for your needs. CarmaCare has a mileage limit of 150,000 miles.

CarmaCare review: Tiers and parts coverage

CarmaCare’s entry-level tier is called Powertrain, making the parts it covers obvious, if not, then our ‘What is a Powertrain Warranty’ article will explain coverage. It includes the engine and transmission, drive axle, and related parts, but doesn’t extend to brakes, the cooling system, suspension, steering, or other components. There’s also no coverage for hybrid engines – you’ll need the top-level cover to protect those.

If you need greater coverage, then the CarmaCare Plus plan adds parts such as the brakes, steering, and suspension, but lacks coverage for the high-tech parts of your car – the driver display, for example.

At the top level sits CarmaCare Complete, which includes coverage for hybrid engines and batteries, as well as the heating system and a few of the high-tech parts, including anti-theft systems, the driver display, and keyless entry systems. It doesn’t extend to the satnav or other infotainment systems, however. Those with newer, more tech-focussed cars may find CarmaCare’s top-level offering somewhat misses the mark for their needs then; but for older vehicles, it’s likely to suffice.