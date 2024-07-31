Top 10 Safest Cars to Drive in 2024

With a Top Safety Pick+ award, this small luxury sedan is packed with safety features. You’ll find automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Upgrade to one of the higher trim models and you’ll also get front and rear parking sensors.

Although it’s a little loud on freeways, and certainly not in the slightest bit sporty in its standard trim, the Integra offers a lot for the money, with plenty of luxury features and great fuel efficiency.

2. Hyundai Elantra

Not as ubiquitous on the road as its compact sedan rivals, the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, the Elantra is a comfortable car offering impressive fuel economy and a smart interior. Scoring highly in all crash tests except for the updated moderate overlap front test (where it only received a marginal score), the Elantra is a Top Safety Pick winner.

Standard safety features include driver-attention warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. You’ll also have the option to add in other features, such as a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability, and even a semi-autonomous highway driving feature.

3. Mazda 3

Mazda is known for producing reliable cars, with the Mazda 3 being no exception. And it’s no slouch on the safety front either, earning a Top Safety Pick+ award and arriving with multiple safety features. The standard Mazda 3 comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and driver-attention alert. Move up through the trims and you’ll find front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and emergency braking.

This is a fabulous little car, available as both a sedan and hatchback, and offers a refined feel with a lovely interior. Note, though, that it’s a bit cramped in the back, so larger bodies may want a more generously sized option.

As you’d probably expect from a Mercedes, the C-Class compact sedan is a premium model. The design is flawless, there’s plenty of room in the back, and it feels extremely stable, even at high speeds. But it’s a little sluggish to drive and, despite its Top Safety Pick rating, the brake pedal feels disturbingly squishy. Fortunately, one of the safety features is automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, so you can rest assured that the car will stop when needed.

Other features are blind-spot assist, driver-attention warning, and adaptive high beams. There are also plenty of other safety features available, if you want to pay for them, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane-change assist, and active brake assist with turning and cross-traffic function.

5. Subaru Impreza

Now in its sixth generation, the Impreza has been around the block a few times. The lineup is a little smaller these days, with no option for a sedan body – although there is a RS variant that’s more powerful and great fun both on and off-road.

Earning a Top Safety Pick, the Impreza has high-beam assist along with Subaru’s EyeSight suite. This includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and lane departure and sway warning. Blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert are optional on the middle trim, and standard if you upgrade to the top trim.

Top 6-10 Safest Cars to Drive in 2024

These are the next safest cars to drive in 2024, with the safety features they come with.

6. Toyota Prius / Prius Prime

Top Safety Pick+ award

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Full-speed adaptive cruise control

Lane-departure alert with steering assist

Road-sign assist

Automatic high beams

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Standard lane-change assist, parking sensors, 360-degree camera available as upgrades

7. Honda Accord

Top Safety Pick+ award

Automatic emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow

Lane-departure warning

Lane-keep assist

Automatic high beams

Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert

Parking sensors available as an upgrade

8. Hyundai Ioniq 6

Top Safety Pick+ award

Adaptive cruise control

High-beam assist

Blind-spot warning

Rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist

Front and rear parking sensors

Speed limit assist

Driver-attention warning

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Semi-autonomous driving system with stop and go adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping available as an upgrade

360-degree camera standard on higher trims

9. Toyota Camry

Top Safety Pick+ award

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection

Lane-departure alert with steering assist

Automatic high beams

Road sign assist

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear park assist with automatic braking available as upgrades

10. BMW 5 Series