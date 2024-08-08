Expert Reviews

An Endurance Warranty – What Doesn’t it Cover?

In Depth
An Endurance warranty. What does it cover header man working on his computer with a toy car in his hand

Considering Endurance for your extended car warranty, but not sure what’s actually covered? We break it down

As one of the US’s largest providers of auto warranties, Endurance is a well known and reputable extended car warranty provider. The company offers a number of different policies, with all fitting into four main levels of coverage: Select Premiere, Secure, Superior, and Supreme.

We explore these plan types below, providing details on what each warranty will and won’t cover, to help you make an informed choice.

What warranty plans does Endurance offer?

Endurance warranties can run for a maximum of 8 years or 200,000 miles, and provide the following coverage:

Secure and Secure Plus Plans

These warranties offer basic coverage and are thus the most affordable. They protect the most vital components of your vehicle, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle, behaving essentially as a powertrain warranty with some extras. The Secure Plus covers steering, AC, and electrical components, which the Secure plan does not.

Superior Plan

As a mid-level warranty, the Superior Plan offers extensive coverage for most of your vehicle’s components – in essence, it’s almost, but not quite, a comprehensive warranty. It’s a great choice if you rely on your car every day, since it will cover your brakes, steering, front and rear suspension, fuel and cooling systems, and the seals and gaskets – basically everything except those parts that are prone to wear and tear.

Supreme Plan

The most popular coverage plan at Endurance is also the most comprehensive, closely matching the factory warranty protection provided by manufacturers with new vehicles. The Supreme Plan protects your engine, transmission, AC, fuel system, cooling system, and electrical components; everything is covered aside from the exclusionary parts listed in your policy paperwork.

Advantage and Select Premiere Plans

Endurance also offers Advantage Plans with three tiers of options that include maintenance components, and the Select Premiere Plan designed specifically for high-mileage vehicles.

Are there any additional benefits?

All the Endurance plans include a variety of services in the event of a breakdown, including 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car assistance. If you break down and have to rent a replacement vehicle, you’ll be reimbursed up to $30 per day for a maximum of $150 while your car is being repaired, and you’re also eligible for servicing at any ASE-certified shop.

How much do Endurance warranties cost?

Endurance warranties vary in cost depending on their coverage and term length, but you’ll likely be paying anywhere between $70-120/mth, or about $1,200 annually.

For those who aren’t keen to obtain a quote from the Endurance website, Cars.com has some handy charts that provide the costs of Endurance warranties for a variety of different vehicles, while CarTalk has put together the average costs of commonly needed repairs and whether they’re covered by each of the Endurance warranty plans as part of their dedicated Endurance review.

Who facilitates the warranty when I make a claim?

As a direct provider, Endurance both sells the plan and administers it – a big advantage, since you’ll be required to jump through fewer hoops and negotiate with fewer people. The repair process should be more streamlined and take a shorter amount of time to complete.

How does the payment plan work?

Endurance offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind after purchasing a policy, and payment plans are flexible. The deductible amounts vary based on the type of warranty purchased.

Are Endurance warranties transferable?

Yes. If you choose to sell your car then the warranty can easily be transferred to the new owner.

Is an Endurance warranty worth it?

Endurance is a popular option in the auto warranty world, a name that many will not hesitate to recommend. However, it isn’t without its criticism, with some negative online reviews reporting aggressive marketing tactics, as well as various claims being denied.

That said, Endurance has a 4.4-star Trustpilot rating, even including a post dedicated to its Trustpilot reviews on its own website, which is something of a unique touch.

