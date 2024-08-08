An Endurance Warranty – What Doesn’t it Cover?

As one of the US’s largest providers of auto warranties, Endurance is a well known and reputable extended car warranty provider. The company offers a number of different policies, with all fitting into four main levels of coverage: Select Premiere, Secure, Superior, and Supreme.

We explore these plan types below, providing details on what each warranty will and won’t cover, to help you make an informed choice.

What warranty plans does Endurance offer?

Endurance warranties can run for a maximum of 8 years or 200,000 miles, and provide the following coverage:

Secure and Secure Plus Plans

These warranties offer basic coverage and are thus the most affordable. They protect the most vital components of your vehicle, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle, behaving essentially as a powertrain warranty with some extras. The Secure Plus covers steering, AC, and electrical components, which the Secure plan does not.