One of the first priorities once you’ve bought a new car will be to ensure it’s protected against future problems and unexpected damage. While car insurance is a legal requirement to ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, a car warranty is a different matter.

In short, a car warranty is an agreement between yourself and your car manufacturer or third-party provider that they’ll bear the cost of repair for certain mechanical or electrical failures in your vehicle. However, since there’s an element of choice involved when purchasing a car warranty plan, it’s likely that certain components of your vehicle won’t be covered under a place – so it’s essential that you read the fine print and take note of any terms and conditions.

To help you understand the type of coverage a car warranty provides, we’ve put together the guide below that runs through everything you need to know.

What does a car warranty cover?

There are two main types of car warranty: a manufacturer’s warranty (also known as a “factory new car warranty” or “new vehicle limited warranty”), and an extended car warranty. Each type of warranty covers a different set of components.

Manufacturer’s warranty

The manufacturer’s warranty is a guarantee given by the vehicle’s maker to financially protect specific components of the car. It will cover the core components of your car, which includes the engine, transmission, fuel system, cooling system, brake system, steering, radiator and suspension.