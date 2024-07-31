What is a Powertrain Warranty?
Planning to purchase a powertrain warranty? We explain what it actually covers and how best you can benefit from that type of warranty
The world of car warranties can be a little confusing. However, it’s worth taking the time and effort to do the research so that you can financially protect your vehicle against unexpected damage.
Upon purchase, a new car will be protected by a manufacturer’s warranty. This will cover a wide spectrum of the vehicle’s components in the event of damage caused by poor workmanship, with one inclusion being the powertrain.
The powertrain of your car is the combined system of every component that generates power and then propels your vehicle forward. If your car suffers a powertrain malfunction, it suggests problems with your engine or transmission – for instance, this could be strange noises, a burning smell, poor fuel economy, or issues shifting gears.
So, once the original car warranty – which includes cover for the powertrain – expires, it is possible to purchase a standalone powertrain warranty as one of many extended warranties you may wish to consider.
Below, we look at what a powertrain warranty covers. Here’s what you need to know.
What is a powertrain warranty?
A powertrain warranty is designed to protect the parts of your vehicle’s propulsion system – everything that keeps it moving. Also called a drivetrain warranty, it specifically covers the car’s engine, transmission, drive shaft, and axles, and will financially cover their repairs or replacement.
Powertrain warranties usually run over an extensive period of time – anywhere from five to 10 years, or around 60,000 miles – because the components covered are designed to last a long time, too. Since the engine and transmission are essential to the operation of the vehicle, a powertrain warranty is effectively guaranteeing that your car will remain driveable for some time to come.
What is not covered by a powertrain warranty?
Obviously, a powertrain warranty can be seen as being quite limited because it focuses on a very specific aspect of the vehicle. Any components that don’t directly affect the power of the car will not be covered. These include:
- Heating and cooling systems
- Electrical systems
- Fuel system
- Suspension
- Steering
- Battery
There are some components of a car considered part of the powertrain that are also unlikely to be covered by a powertrain warranty, because they will be susceptible to normal wear and tear. These typically include clutches, brake pads, belts, and CV joints, along with various wiring, hoses, sensors.
Note that a powertrain warranty could also be voided if any damage is the result of accidents or collisions, fire, flood, theft, neglect or poor maintenance.
Is a powertrain warranty worth it?
The failure to take out a powertrain warranty could see you paying thousands of dollars for unexpected vehicle repairs on arguably the most essential and most expensive parts of your car.
In particular, a powertrain warranty is likely to be considered essential if you have an older vehicle; if your vehicle mileage is high (say, 80,000 miles or more); and if you’re on a budget but still want some kind of cover. While a powertrain warranty covers a minimal number of car parts, this also makes it relatively affordable in return.
Those with a powertrain warranty will be covered if the car suffers a mechanical breakdown, with additional benefits including towing, roadside assistance and rental cars to cover your lack of vehicle use.
How does a powertrain warranty differ from a bumper-to-bumper warranty?
Two of the most common extended warranties purchased are powertrain warranties and bumper-to-bumper warranties. Unlike the powertrain, a bumper-to-bumper warranty is the most comprehensive coverage you can get for your car. It protects the vast majority of the vehicle’s components, with just a small list of components excluded from cover.
As a result, a bumper-to-bumper warranty will be far more expensive than a powertrain warranty and it will be valid for a shorter period of time; however, the upside is that much more of your vehicle will be covered.