The world of car warranties can be a little confusing. However, it’s worth taking the time and effort to do the research so that you can financially protect your vehicle against unexpected damage.

Upon purchase, a new car will be protected by a manufacturer’s warranty. This will cover a wide spectrum of the vehicle’s components in the event of damage caused by poor workmanship, with one inclusion being the powertrain.

The powertrain of your car is the combined system of every component that generates power and then propels your vehicle forward. If your car suffers a powertrain malfunction, it suggests problems with your engine or transmission – for instance, this could be strange noises, a burning smell, poor fuel economy, or issues shifting gears.

So, once the original car warranty – which includes cover for the powertrain – expires, it is possible to purchase a standalone powertrain warranty as one of many extended warranties you may wish to consider.

Below, we look at what a powertrain warranty covers. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a powertrain warranty?

A powertrain warranty is designed to protect the parts of your vehicle’s propulsion system – everything that keeps it moving. Also called a drivetrain warranty, it specifically covers the car’s engine, transmission, drive shaft, and axles, and will financially cover their repairs or replacement.