Elite Auto Protect Review: Appealing Options for Older Cars

This is particularly important since the average age of vehicles in the US continues to rise, according to data from S&P Global Mobility. Note, however, there’s still a 150,000 mile limit, so while older cars are covered, those with high-mileage vehicles might be better served by companies such as Toco or Endurance Warranty.

There’s a 30-day waiting period after sign-up before you’ll be able to make a claim – which is standard for the industry, unless you use a company such as Olive.

As is often the case for extended warranties, you’ll need to have maintained your car in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendation. If you’ve owned the vehicle in question for a long time and have a proper log of its maintenance then you’ll be fine; however, those whose cars have a patchy vehicle maintenance history would be advised to have a conversation with a prospective warranty provider before taking out a policy.

Finally, the maximum payout with Elite Auto Protect can be to the value of the car, rather than some arbitrary figure that you might find on other policies.

Elite Auto Protect review: Tiers and parts coverage

The Basic tier from Auto Elite Protect stipulates a 10-year age limit on the car, but the Plus and Elite tiers offer coverage for models from 1999 onwards – which is more generous timeframe than what is offered by many rivals. Be aware of the 150,000 mileage limit, however.

Elite Auto Protect covers electric motors, too, which isn’t something that all warranties do. If you want cover for cameras and parking sensors, for example, you’ll need to the Elite level of coverage – and even then, the policy here isn’t as comprehensive as that provided by a firm such as Endurance Warranty for covering all of your in-car technology.

Note that the Basic level offers no coverage at all for the high-tech systems in your car.