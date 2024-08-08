How to Check on Your Vehicle’s Warranty

If your car is on the road, it’s important to know the warranty details of any vehicle you drive. Those driving a brand-new car will likely have a manufacturer’s warranty that covers the vehicle for either a set amount of time or a specific mileage. A manufacturer’s warranty will be active from the date the vehicle was purchased, which can be checked via your bill of sale.

However, if you’re someone who has bought a used car, then it can become a little more difficult to chase down the details of any warranty. The vehicle may be covered by a factory warranty or some type of extended warranty – which could be one of a number of policy types, including bumper-to-bumper or a powertrain warranty, or various separate policies covering different parts of the car from the tires, batteries, emissions system, and more.

While car warranties will usually transfer from a first to a second owner (or any subsequent owners), it’s crucial to understand the type of cover it entails – as well as when the warranty is due to expire. We explain what you need to do below.

How to check on your car warranty

As noted above, new car owners can check warranty coverage via the bill of sale, or directly with the dealership through which they bought their new car.

Those who have bought a used car can check the details of any warranty and whether it’s still active by doing the following:

Find your VIN number

Check your mileage on the odometer

Call your local dealership

Where can I find the VIN number?

Your car will have its own unique Vehicle Identification Number, composed of 17 letters and numbers. The VIN contains information about the vehicle’s history and specifications, including its make, model, and engine type, plus any warranty claims and insurance coverage.