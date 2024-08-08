How to Check on Your Vehicle’s Warranty
Bought a new vehicle recently and want to check on the specifics of the car warranty? We show you how
If your car is on the road, it’s important to know the warranty details of any vehicle you drive. Those driving a brand-new car will likely have a manufacturer’s warranty that covers the vehicle for either a set amount of time or a specific mileage. A manufacturer’s warranty will be active from the date the vehicle was purchased, which can be checked via your bill of sale.
However, if you’re someone who has bought a used car, then it can become a little more difficult to chase down the details of any warranty. The vehicle may be covered by a factory warranty or some type of extended warranty – which could be one of a number of policy types, including bumper-to-bumper or a powertrain warranty, or various separate policies covering different parts of the car from the tires, batteries, emissions system, and more.
While car warranties will usually transfer from a first to a second owner (or any subsequent owners), it’s crucial to understand the type of cover it entails – as well as when the warranty is due to expire. We explain what you need to do below.
How to check on your car warranty
As noted above, new car owners can check warranty coverage via the bill of sale, or directly with the dealership through which they bought their new car.
Those who have bought a used car can check the details of any warranty and whether it’s still active by doing the following:
- Find your VIN number
- Check your mileage on the odometer
- Call your local dealership
Where can I find the VIN number?
Your car will have its own unique Vehicle Identification Number, composed of 17 letters and numbers. The VIN contains information about the vehicle’s history and specifications, including its make, model, and engine type, plus any warranty claims and insurance coverage.
It’s a legal requirement for the VIN number to be physically present in various places in your car, on either a plate or a sticker. Most often you’ll find the VIN number on the interior dashboard, at the bottom of the windshield on the driver’s side; under the latch of the driver’s side door; under the driver’s side windscreen wiper blade; and under the hood.
The VIN number will also be noted in your car’s title and registration paperwork, and on your insurance policy paperwork. If you’re still unable to find your VIN having searched these places, you can check the manufacturer’s website, contact its customer service, or run a Carfax report for your vehicle’s history.
READ NEXT: The Most Expensive States for Car Insurance
How do I check the mileage of my car?
Along with the VIN number, you’ll also need an accurate reading of the number of miles your vehicle has driven in order to determine whether your car’s warranty remains valid.
First, check the odometer, which sits behind the steering wheel. Older cars will have an analog display that shows the mileage at all times, while digital odometers either need the engine turned on, the key inserted into the ignition, or the driver’s door opened.
When should I call my local dealership?
Once you have your VIN number and your vehicle’s mileage, you can call a dealership to discover the details of any warranties. They will be able to reveal if the car’s warranty is still active by searching records, as well as inform you whether any manufacturer’s warranties are still active. Note that you don’t have to contact the dealership from which you purchased the vehicle; it can be any licensed dealership for your model of car.
Various online resources may suggest you simply check your vehicle’s manual for sufficient information on its warranty status. However, this may not be the best route to take, because your warranty will have started from the day of purchase, not from the model’s date of manufacture.
READ NEXT: What Would Void a Car Warranty?
What else should I know about my car warranty?
Your car’s warranty is valid on the regular upkeep of the vehicle, so it’s important to stick to a maintenance schedule and ensure the car is kept in the best condition.