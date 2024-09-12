Olive Car Warranty Review: An Extended Warranty With a Difference

Powertrain, Powertrain Plus, and Complete Care are the three tiers of coverage the firm offers, and the unique point about Olive is that there’s no waiting period before you can make a claim. CarmaCare is similar in that if your car is under three years old or inside 36,000 miles, you get immediate protection. You can line Olive up with the expiration of your manufacturer’s warranty to ensure back-to-back coverage, rather than having the 30-day/1,000-mile waiting period of the majority of other warranty providers.

However, Olive’s warranty does apply a maximum age limit for cars, which is 10 years, making the firm’s cover really only suitable for newer vehicles. There’s also a 140,000-mile limit for cars.

In addition, for your car to be eligible, it has to have been maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations, but this is something that all extended warranty providers stipulate.

Olive’s claim limit is the retail value of the car at the time that the claim is made, which is great news for those who have an expensive car in need of expensive parts. Again, this means Olive’s cover is geared towards newer vehicles. If you’ve got an older motor, then Elite Auto Protect might be a better option for you.

Olive car warranty review: Tiers and parts coverage

Diving into the coverage provided, at the basic level you have Powertrain. As the name suggests, it covers all the essential running gear of the car including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and any turbochargers, as well as the fuel pump. To extend that coverage to include brakes, suspension (front only), steering, and air conditioning, you’ll have to step up to Powertrain Plus – this also includes the CD player/radio.

Both plans also cover electric and hybrid engine systems, but the batteries aren’t covered.

The Complete tier is far more comprehensive, additionally providing coverage for the cooling system and heating system, as well much of the car’s technology – parking sensors and interior displays, for example. The latter isn’t covered at the entry level at all.

If you have a high-tech car, then the Complete tier will offer the most peace of mind, but generally high-tech parts are less prone to failure than some of the mechanical systems of the car.