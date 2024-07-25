Are extended car warranties worth it?

Benefits of extended car warranties

Much of what’s provided by an extended car warranty comes down to peace of mind. Vehicle repairs can be expensive, and knowing that you’re covered by paying a flat monthly or annual fee can be tempting for many people – even if you end up paying more than any potential repairs in the long run. Of course, the alternative would be to simply pay the warranty fee into your own savings pot in case of emergency; but this doesn’t suit everyone.

Another benefit of an extended warranty is that if it’s provided by the manufacturer then you have the reassurance of knowing that all repairs will be carried out by a mechanic trained in your vehicle brand, and that all parts will be straight from the manufacturer, with no corner-cutting.

Drivers with high annual mileage may also find an extended warranty beneficial since most standard warranties have a limit. If you’re considering selling your vehicle in the near future, you should check your particular cover; but some extended warranties are transferable to the new owner, which means you may achieve a better resale value.

Types of car warranties

There are two main types of car warranty, as we’ve already outlined above. The manufacturer’s warranty, which comes as standard with new or certified used vehicles, covers basic repairs if the vehicle has been properly maintained, but excludes several issues such as rust, interiors, and tech. The terms of a manufacturer’s warranty will depend on the brand, but will be limited to a few years and up to a certain mileage.

An extended warranty will include all of these things once the manufacturer’s warranty has expired, covering additional repairs, too, such as wear and tear and tires, depending on your level of cover.

Other warranties, which may or may not be part of an extended or manufacturer’s warranty, include:

Bumper-to-bumper warranty – Comprehensive warranty covering all parts.

Roadside assistance – Your provider will pay out for breakdown emergencies and may cover an alternative vehicle if yours is in the garage.

Restraint systems – Covering damage to seat belts and airbags.

Corrosion warranty – Rust protection.

Emissions warranty – To cover components involved with limiting your car’s emissions.

Engine warranty – Protection against engine breakdowns.

Powertrain warranty – Covers all the mechanics that work to move the car.

Hybrid and EV component warranty – Covers any parts specific to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Are extended car warranties worth it?

It really depends on the reliability of your vehicle, the age of your vehicle, your plans for your vehicle, and what you’d potentially be prepared to pay out yourself for unexpected repairs. The older and less reliable your vehicle, the more it makes sense to protect yourself against things going wrong. And for many people, the peace of mind offered by investing in an extended warranty can be invaluable.

Extended car warranties FAQs

Where should you get an extended car warranty?

An extended car warranty can be purchased directly from the manufacturer or dealer, or you may prefer to source your own protection via an independent provider.

When should you get an extended car warranty?

Usually, you’d purchase an extended warranty just before the manufacturer’s warranty expires; this could be anywhere between three and seven years after purchase. Otherwise, if you’re unhappy with the level of cover provided by the manufacturer’s warranty, an extended warranty can protect your peace of mind for wear and tear, for example, and customised to cover other extras. If you’re buying a used car that’s out of warranty, you should purchase an extended warranty to cover any repairs.

Cancelling car warranties

Occasionally, you may experience buyers regret after purchasing your warranty; perhaps the extra cost is causing concern or you didn’t read the small print properly. Most car warranty providers offer a cooling-off period of around 14 days for you to change your mind and cancel. Once this period has elapsed, you’d need to consult your particular contract for its cancellation terms – and it’s unlikely you’d receive a full refund; your provider would consider how long the vehicle has been under its cover and the mileage accumulated.

What voids an extended car warranty?

As with all warranties, extended warranties can be invalidated by not maintaining your vehicle as stipulated. Be sure to have your car serviced on time at approved garages, and maintain the usual day-to-day components to run your vehicle effectively. Improper use (speeding, dangerous driving, and more) and exceeding the agreed annual mileage will also result in your cover being void.