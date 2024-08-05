As your vehicle ages and it accumulates more mileage, it will be more prone to wear and tear and will be at a greater risk of suffering significant mechanical issues. Add to this the fact that this is also likely to be around the time that the original manufacturer’s warranty is expiring, and you’d be well advised to purchase an extended warranty for your car’s protection. However, extended warranties can be quite expensive, particularly if you don’t know what you’re looking for.

The warranty offering from one company to the next will differ, with some including their own add-ons or even breaking out particular features into separate warranties. As a result, it’s wise to compare the various plans closely, paying particular attention to the detail, since the coverage, cost, and even claims process can differ from one warranty to the next.

We’ve outlined the key items to look for when you’re on the hunt for an extended warranty, so you end up with a policy that adequately covers your vehicle.

How much is an extended car warranty?

You’ll pay for an extended warranty either as a lump sum at the point of purchase, or you’ll be charged a premium that’s paid monthly or annually. In 2024, the average cost of an extended warranty is around $3,000, with monthly payments averaging at $120-135.

What can affect the cost of an extended warranty?

Aside from the type and level of extended warranty you choose, there are a number of other factors that could affect the amount you’ll pay, including:

The vehicle’s make and model

The age of the vehicle

The vehicle’s current mileage and its annual estimated mileage

Whether you have the vehicle’s requisite documentation and its service history

How often you plan to use the vehicle

Whether you plan to pay for the warranty monthly: annually, or in one lump sum

What types of extended warranties can I purchase?

There are a variety of extended warranties available in the US, all focusing on specific car components. Their coverage can range from exclusionary (high tier) to mid-level (medium tier) to powertrain (low tier), with the cost reflected. As such, you can mix and match different warranties to obtain the level of coverage you want.