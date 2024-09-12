Toco Warranty Review: Great Cover for High Mileage Vehicles

There’s a waiting period of 30 days and 1,000 miles before any claim can be made, however customer experiences show the waiting period being closer to 90 days. However, Toco says that during the waiting period, customers are likely to be entitled to partial payment. Those who want immediate cover, without any waiting period, should look to Olive’s offering instead.

Also standard is the stipulation that in order to take out Toco’s coverage, your car will need to have been serviced according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

The coverage limit is $15,000 at all levels, which has its advantages and disadvantages. On the positive side, if you have an older vehicle with high mileage, you’ll still be able to get an expensive repair – something that might not be possible through other providers that offer cover only up to the value of the car.

However, if you have an expensive car with expensive parts, then you might hit this limit easily and be left bearing some of the cost of repairs. In this case, opting for a different provider that offers total value protection might be more attractive. Select Auto Protect, who doesn’t limit the number of claims you can make, might be the better choice if your car is more expensive. Note, too, that Toco’s contracts aren’t transferable with the car if you sell it (unless you’re in Florida), which isn’t the case with most other extended warranties.

Be aware, too, that Toco is not available in Alaska, California, Missouri, Washington, or Wyoming.

READ NEXT: How to Check Your Vehicle’s Warranty

Toco review: Tiers and parts coverage

Toco structures its tiers slightly differently to other providers. Rather than choosing the level of cover you want, you’ll be limited by the mileage of your car. If you have a lower-mileage vehicle, you’ll get a higher level of coverage; and the opposite is true, too.

If your car is in the 200-250k mile band, you’ll qualify for Green level cover – similar to a powertrain coverage. As such, your engine, transmission, drive axle, turbo, and air conditioning will be protected from failure. Blue level cover – that’s 150-200k miles – adds cover for the cooling system, fuel system, and electrical components to the list.

Neither level guards against problems with high-tech components such as satnav, parking sensors, or in-car displays. However, most high-mileage cars are likely to be older, hence in-car tech might not be something you’ll need to concern yourself with.

The Yellow level warranty (100-150k miles) sees high-tech parts covered, as well as the steering, suspension, and brakes. Finally, if your car is relatively new with pretty low mileage then Orange level (under 100k miles) offers comprehensive cover, adding the heating system; but note that there isn’t a huge difference in the offering between Yellow and Orange.

Other warranty suppliers will give you the choice of parts coverage, allowing you to just have powertrain coverage for a fairly new car, for example. Toco’s cover is slightly different. The thing to take into account is what Toco quotes you for their coverage compared to rivals – you don’t get to choose coverage based on the parts you want, Toco’s parts coverage is set, depending on your car’s mileage.