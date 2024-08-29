Endurance Car Warranty Review: A Top Choice For Modern Car Owners
An auto warranty that ticks most of the boxes, but it isn’t the best choice for hybrids, EVs, or owners of older cars
Pros
- Great comprehensive coverage
- Breakdown cover
- Mobile app offering
Cons
- Coverage on entry-level plans isn’t great
- Entry-level limited to $10,000
- Not suitable for hybrid or EV drivers
There are a whole host of costs associated with owning and driving a car, from filling it up with gas to general maintenance, including replacing worn tires. But when it comes to protecting the vehicle itself, a warranty is essential. New cars will come with a warranty, but if you’re looking to protect an older vehicle, or the manufacturer’s cover is nearing expiry, then an extended warranty can provide the peace of mind you need.
Endurance is one of the top choices for extended car warranties, but with so many policies available from a host of firms, is Endurance’s offering the right one for you?
Our team of expert researchers have scoured the details of Endurance’s warranty, looking at what it covers, the contract details, the customer service options available, and any extras – such as breakdown cover – it includes.
It’s important to remember that an extended warranty isn’t a replacement for car insurance, which will cover you and your vehicle in the case of an accident. Also note that not all extended warranties include breakdown cover.
Endurance car warranty review: What you need to know
Endurance, based in Northbrook, Illinois, has provided car cover since 2006. Offering six tiers of coverage, from Secure up to Advantage, there’s no mileage limit on cars, but there is an age limit of 20 years.
As is common with most auto warranties, Endurance’s policies come with a standard “waiting period”, which means you can’t make a claim for 30 days or 1,000 miles after you first sign the contract. As such, if you want instant coverage, then Endurance might not be for you.
To qualify for an Endurance extended car warranty, you’ll also have to make sure that your vehicle has been serviced in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations; but this is standard across all warranty providers.
Endurance car warranty review: Tiers and parts coverage
Endurance excels when it comes to the comprehensive coverage of its higher tiers. On the Superior, Supreme, and Advantage tiers, the claim limit is the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) trade-in value. So, if you have an expensive car then you’ll know that you can make claims against your policy to get the repairs your car needs.
At the top tiers, most parts of the car are covered, including tech such as sensors, cameras, and the infotainment system. However, the lower levels of coverage, such as the basic warranty of the Secure plan, for example, don’t include cover for electrical components. This could prove an issue as, according to the number of technical service bulletins issued by car manufacturers, it’s these parts of a vehicle that experience high levels of manufacturing defects.
Secure, Secure Plus, and Premier – the three lower tier offerings from Endurance – don’t offer protection for your GPS system or display, either. If you have a modern car with a lot of interior tech, then, these entry-level plans are unlikely to meet your needs.
Note that the claim limit for the entry-level plans is only $10,000 – or the NADA value, if your vehicle is worth less than $10,000. If you have a premium automobile, but you’re on a low tier, it’s unlikely to cover the repairs your car requires.
Endurance car warranty review: Breakdown cover and extras
One of the advantages of an Endurance warranty is that you get breakdown cover as standard on all tiers – this includes California. This provides 24-hour assistance, towing up to 25 miles, reimbursement for a loan car, as well as covering lodging if you’re more than 100 miles from home.
This is a great advantage, since it means you can get your car to the repair shop easily without the need for separate breakdown cover. The breakdown service is also accessible via the smartphone app, making it really simple to use.
The Advantage tier includes maintenance cover, too, with some reimbursement for your annual inspections and some once-per-contract cover for consumables such as the wipers, brake pads, and the battery.
Endurance car warranty review: Customer service
Endurance offers an accompanying smartphone app which makes submitting a claim easy. You can organize recovery in the event your car breaks down, to get you to an ASE (Automotive Service Excellence)-certified repair shop, and check the status of any claims in real time. The app makes it straightforward to check your policy and coverage whenever you need it.
Of course, all of this can be done via the telephone or website, but the fact that not all warranty suppliers offer an app serves to boost Endurance’s overall appeal.
Finally, it’s worth noting that Endurance Warranty achieves a 3.7 score on Trustpilot, with nearly 9,000 reviews of the company.
Endurance car warranty review: Verdict
Endurance Warranty is an established warranty provider and its real strength lies in the comprehensive coverage offered by its higher tiers – Superior, Supreme, and Advantage. These plans include most car parts, as well as some of your car’s interior technology.
This makes Endurance a compelling choice for those looking for coverage for more expensive cars and newer cars. If you have an older or less expensive car, or are simply after basic coverage, then the limitations of Endurance’s lower tiers means you should consider another provider, such as CarmaCare or Elite Auto Protect.
However, breakdown cover is an advantage, as is the smartphone app that enables you to keep track of claims and call on the breakdown service if your car experiences a mechanical problem.