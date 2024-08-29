Endurance Car Warranty Review: A Top Choice For Modern Car Owners

There are a whole host of costs associated with owning and driving a car, from filling it up with gas to general maintenance, including replacing worn tires. But when it comes to protecting the vehicle itself, a warranty is essential. New cars will come with a warranty, but if you’re looking to protect an older vehicle, or the manufacturer’s cover is nearing expiry, then an extended warranty can provide the peace of mind you need.

Endurance is one of the top choices for extended car warranties, but with so many policies available from a host of firms, is Endurance’s offering the right one for you?

Our team of expert researchers have scoured the details of Endurance’s warranty, looking at what it covers, the contract details, the customer service options available, and any extras – such as breakdown cover – it includes.

It’s important to remember that an extended warranty isn’t a replacement for car insurance, which will cover you and your vehicle in the case of an accident. Also note that not all extended warranties include breakdown cover.

Endurance car warranty review: What you need to know

Endurance, based in Northbrook, Illinois, has provided car cover since 2006. Offering six tiers of coverage, from Secure up to Advantage, there’s no mileage limit on cars, but there is an age limit of 20 years.

As is common with most auto warranties, Endurance’s policies come with a standard “waiting period”, which means you can’t make a claim for 30 days or 1,000 miles after you first sign the contract. As such, if you want instant coverage, then Endurance might not be for you.

To qualify for an Endurance extended car warranty, you’ll also have to make sure that your vehicle has been serviced in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations; but this is standard across all warranty providers.

Endurance car warranty review: Tiers and parts coverage

Endurance excels when it comes to the comprehensive coverage of its higher tiers. On the Superior, Supreme, and Advantage tiers, the claim limit is the NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) trade-in value. So, if you have an expensive car then you’ll know that you can make claims against your policy to get the repairs your car needs.