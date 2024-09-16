Best Extended Car Warranty 2024: Researched and Reviewed

Your car is one of the biggest investments you’ll make after your home. While many new cars will come with a manufacturer warranty, once this has elapsed, you could find yourself facing significant bills if your car needs a repair.

An extended warranty will offer peace of mind by extending protection for your car, so that you can keep driving without the worry of having to shell out for costly repairs. Extended warranties arrive in many forms. Some may cover just the basics, or you could get far wider coverage, meaning you just have to pay the deductible, rather than the entire cost of the repair.

There are plenty of providers on the market, offering different levels of cover, so finding coverage can be somewhat confusing. Helpfully, we’ve done the hard work for you by evaluating the options, looking at what these warranties cover (and what they won’t), the details of the contract, whether there are any breakdown options included, as well as the customer service and satisfaction. Read on to find the best extended warranty for your needs.