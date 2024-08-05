What Does Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Cover?

A bumper-to-bumper warranty will cover the majority components of your car, from the front bumper to the rear bumper, for repair or replacement over a defined period. Like many car warranties, there are likely to be some exclusions; but this type of coverage is designed to be as comprehensive as possible.

Bumper-to-bumper coverage is either built into the factory warranty, or purchased separately as an extended warranty once the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. Such a warranty usually comes with additional benefits besides merely paying for parts and labor; it can also provide roadside assistance, towing, and use of a rental car while your vehicle is in for repair.

What does a bumper-to-bumper warranty cover specifically?

As mentioned, a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers everything between the bumpers. However, there will be a short exclusionary list of parts that aren’t covered – which we address in detail below – mainly comprising items that suffer wear-and-tear as a result of regular use and those needing routine maintenance. Everything else is included; the engine, transmission, suspension, fuel system, braking system, electrical system, and air conditioning are all covered.

What does a bumper-to-bumper warranty not cover?

Ironically, a bumper-to-bumper warranty doesn’t cover the actual bumpers, which come under “body panels”, nor any other body panels of the vehicle. Neither does coverage include components of the car that are expected to degrade and break down over time. This means you’ll be responsible for paying for the following repairs:

Normal wear and tear of tires, wiper blades, brake pads, and fuses

Interior and cosmetic components, including upholstery, fabric, leather, and paint

Glass, including windshields, windows, brake lights, and headlights

Rust and corrosion

Batteries; they wear out quicker than other vehicle components so are excluded

Other exclusions include: