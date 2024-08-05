What Does Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Cover?
If you’re unsure about the specifics of what bumper-to-bumper warranties cover, then we reveal all in our explanatory guide
A bumper-to-bumper warranty will cover the majority components of your car, from the front bumper to the rear bumper, for repair or replacement over a defined period. Like many car warranties, there are likely to be some exclusions; but this type of coverage is designed to be as comprehensive as possible.
Bumper-to-bumper coverage is either built into the factory warranty, or purchased separately as an extended warranty once the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. Such a warranty usually comes with additional benefits besides merely paying for parts and labor; it can also provide roadside assistance, towing, and use of a rental car while your vehicle is in for repair.
What does a bumper-to-bumper warranty cover specifically?
As mentioned, a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers everything between the bumpers. However, there will be a short exclusionary list of parts that aren’t covered – which we address in detail below – mainly comprising items that suffer wear-and-tear as a result of regular use and those needing routine maintenance. Everything else is included; the engine, transmission, suspension, fuel system, braking system, electrical system, and air conditioning are all covered.
What does a bumper-to-bumper warranty not cover?
Ironically, a bumper-to-bumper warranty doesn’t cover the actual bumpers, which come under “body panels”, nor any other body panels of the vehicle. Neither does coverage include components of the car that are expected to degrade and break down over time. This means you’ll be responsible for paying for the following repairs:
- Normal wear and tear of tires, wiper blades, brake pads, and fuses
- Interior and cosmetic components, including upholstery, fabric, leather, and paint
- Glass, including windshields, windows, brake lights, and headlights
- Rust and corrosion
- Batteries; they wear out quicker than other vehicle components so are excluded
Other exclusions include:
- Any damage caused as a result of an accident, theft, or natural disasters
- Issues caused by a lack of proper and routine maintenance
- Customizations made after the warranty begins
A bumper-to-bumper warranty doesn’t cover the cost of routine maintenance such as oil changes and tire rotations – yet said maintenance is required in order for the warranty to remain valid.
To account for the components that aren’t covered by a bumper-to-bumper warranty, drivers can take out additional policies. These can include a powertrain warranty, a rust and corrosion warranty, a hybrid battery warranty, and an emissions warranty.
What are the benefits of a bumper-to-bumper warranty?
Once your factory warranty has expired, a bumper-to-bumper policy is usually the most comprehensive level of coverage available. If you’re a driver who relies on your vehicle for daily use, then bumper-to-bumper coverage provides assurance that your vehicle will remain reliable.
Purchasing such cover from a third-party provider as an extended warranty can be surprisingly beneficial. Unbound by the specifications required by a factory warranty, prices can be competitive and allow for extra features to be included in the coverage, too.
Investing in bumper-to-bumper coverage also helps to maintain your car’s value – helpful, if you’re planning to sell in the near future.
What are the downsides of a bumper-to-bumper warranty?
Due to the extent of its coverage, a bumper-to-bumper warranty is one of the most expensive extended warranties available. You’ll be paying a sizable fee every month for the length of the policy, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll ever need to claim on it.
Why should you purchase a bumper-to-bumper warranty?
Investing in a bumper-to-bumper warranty is a sensible idea – in particular if your vehicle is new or less than 10 years old; if you’ll be driving in an area that’s renowned for accidents or tricky terrain; or if you’re a relatively new and inexperienced driver. In all of these cases, a bumper-to-bumper warranty will help to cover the damages to your vehicle and, crucially, deliver peace of mind.