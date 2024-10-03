Amazon drops new Fire HD 8 tablets just in time for the Prime Big Deal Days sale

If that doesn’t sound like enough storage space, the Fire HD 8 will once again support microSD cards, allowing you to expand the internal storage by up to a further 1TB. Also returning is the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the rear camera is now a slightly sharper 5MP unit. The selfie camera remains at a grainy 2MP.

Unfortunately, that’s about it for the upgrades, with the same hexa-core processor as the previous generation and the same 8in, 1,280 x 800 display. The latter lack of upgrade in particular is disappointing as I found the 2022 model’s screen to be a weak point in what was otherwise a fairly solid budget tablet.

Even the dimensions are the same, measuring 202 x 9.6 x 137mm (WDH) and there’s no change in the weight, which remains at 337g. We have the same thick bezels around the display but the plastic on the rear is at least the crosshatched style used on the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022), as opposed to the cheap-feeling matte variety used on the non-Plus.

The only thing that has changed is that the colour choices are marginally different this time around. Joining the standard black is another pink version (here called Hibiscus) and the dark blue has been replaced with a vibrant Emerald green – that’s only for the 32GB model, however, with the 64GB sticking to plain old black.

There was no word on what software version the new Fire HD 8 tablets would be running but considering last year’s Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) ran FireOS 8 based on Android 11 the best we can hope for is an upgrade to something running on Android 12 – nearly three generations behind the current version. Amazon’s clunky and obtuse software has long been my biggest bugbear with the Fire tablets so bear that in mind before snapping up one of the below deals.

