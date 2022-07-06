Best-value tablet 2024: Excellent budget slates this Prime Day

READ NEXT: The best Android tablets to buy

How to choose the best budget tablet for you

How little can you get away with spending?

There’s quite a lot of variety within this category of devices but, to generalise, budget tablets can cost anywhere between £50 and £500. Anything above £500 is wading into mid-range/premium territory and anything below £50 you should avoid at all costs.

Tablets under or around £100 have their place – they can be serviceable for light browsing and streaming and can be a decent option for kids – but we’d ideally advise you to stretch your budget as far as you possibly can. Spending £320 on the cheapest iPad, for instance, will make the world of difference versus a sub-£200 Android machine.

What do I need the tablet to do?

When shopping for any tablet the first thing to consider is how you plan to use it. For example, if you intend to get stuck into some creative drawing, you won’t want a device with a small, low-resolution display. However, the screen size and resolution won’t be quite as important if you’re primarily interested in listening to audiobooks.

Display quality, battery life, accessory compatibility, available apps and overall performance will vary between models so be sure to think about how you will be using your tablet on a day-to-day basis.

How much storage do I need?

Tablet storage is measured in gigabytes (GB). More storage means more space for photos, videos, audiobooks and apps, but greater storage capacity comes at a cost. 16GB is generally the lowest you’ll encounter and this will just about cover you for surfing the web, keeping on top of your emails and streaming online content. Photos, videos and apps will eat up space quickly, though, and so if you want to save a lot to your device you’ll want something with 32GB of storage at the very least.

It’s worth bearing in mind that a device’s operating system and default apps will also take up some space so the usable storage will be some way below the advertised total.

What other devices and services do you have?

It’s often overlooked but when buying a new tablet you should consider what other devices or subscription services you already have. If you own an iPhone, for example, it may be best to go with an iPad as your account data will easily transfer between the two devices and you will likely already know how to navigate the system and download iOS apps. You’ll also be able to share some apps you’ve bought between your phone and the tablet.

Conversely, Android users may find more familiarity with Android-based tablets, while Amazon’s Fire OS – with its seamless Prime Video, Audible and Amazon shopping integration – may offer added convenience for keen Prime users.

What about accessories?

The tablet accessories you’re most likely to come across are covers, keyboards and styluses. These accessories are likely to cost you extra and compatibility will vary from device to device. It’s therefore important that you consider which, if any, accessories you’re likely to need before you purchase the tablet.

This is especially true if you plan on purchasing official accessories, such as the first-generation Apple Pencil (£89), or Amazon’s official fabric case for the Fire HD 10 (£40). Third-party accessories are available for some tablet models, which can save you a little cash, but we’d still recommend sticking with known brands.

Can you live with ads?

It’s worth being aware that Amazon’s tablets keep the cost lower by displaying personalised adverts on the lock screen. Once you’re past this, there’s no other extra advertising to worry about, but you can remove the ads by paying an extra £10.

How does Expert Reviews test tablets?

All of the tablets we review get put through a range of tests. To test the quality of a tablet’s display we use a colourimeter and DisplayCAL software to determine the screen’s colour accuracy, contrast and maximum brightness. For processor performance, we use the GFXBench and Geekbench 5 applications, both of which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play for free.

To test battery performance, we dial in each tablet’s display brightness to 170cd/m² and then loop a 20-hour video using the VLC app. Once the tablet’s battery has fully drained, we power it back up and take note of how many minutes of playback it was able to get through.

Finally, we test the tablet’s cameras under a range of different lighting conditions, including putting it through its paces in video conferencing scenarios.

The best-value tablets to buy in 2024

1. Apple iPad 10.2in (2021): Best-value iOS tablet

Price when reviewed: From £318 | Check price at Amazon

If it’s overall value you’re after, look no further than the 2021 Apple iPad (9th gen). Even though there’s a newer model, the improvements are incremental at best, leaving the 2021 iPad as Apple’s best-value option. The slate feels great to hold, has more than enough power for general use and runs iPadOS, a feature-rich and easy-to-use tablet operating system.

It’s our go-to recommendation for anyone buying their first tablet or for those who want a high-quality yet still affordable slate. The Apple A13 chip keeps performance smooth, the 12MP front camera provides crisp and clear imagery for video calls, while Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeps your face centred in the frame during video calls.

The display is nice and bright, too, with a neat piece of tech called True Tone that reduces eye strain by matching the white point of the display to the ambient lighting in the space you’re using it in. Plus, there’s native stylus support via the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it the perfect starter tablet for budding digital artists.

The iOS App Store is another huge bonus. The marketplace is easy to use, with a selection of nearly two million apps and games, from Netflix and YouTube to GarageBand. And if you have an Apple iPhone and Apple Watch already, your data and accounts will pair seamlessly, making this an easy choice for anyone already in the Apple ecosystem.

This basic model may not have the performance and modern design of an iPad Pro but, when it comes to value for money, Apple’s iPad (9th gen) is the one to beat.

Read our full Apple iPad (2021) review for more details

Key specs – Processor: A13 Bionic; Display: 10.2in, 2,160 x 1,620; Storage: 64GB/256GB; Size: 250 x 174 x 7.5mm; Weight: 487g; Operating system: iPadOS