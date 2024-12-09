Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review: Saved by software support

Outside of those tools, there’s a straightforward paint option with a versatile range of brushes. Using the stylus, I found the grip to be comfortable, motion fluid and achieved noticeably different results when applying varying levels of pressure. My only issue is that the single button on the stylus is located a little awkwardly – pressing it switches whatever brush you’re using to an eraser, so I often found myself accidentally erasing bits of my masterpieces because I was holding the pen slightly wrong.

In general use, the tablet is nice and nippy, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus delivering a solid bump in CPU speeds over the Tab S9 Plus. As per usual, Apple blows away the competition here, with the iPad Air 13 gaining a 40% lead over the Tab S10 Plus in the multi-core benchmarks. However, as far as the Android competition goes, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus performs very well.

The GPU scores are mostly stagnant in the offscreen benchmarks but there is a slight improvement in the onscreen performance. In use, the Tab S10 Plus ran Asphalt Legends: Unite smoothly enough for my tastes, with no stuttering or lag as I drifted around corners. Once again, you can see the raw power of the 13in iPad Air in the offscreen results but the weedy 60Hz display can’t match Samsung in the onscreen benchmarks.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus runs on Android 14 and will receive a massive seven years of software support, just like the rest of Samsung’s 2024 flagship devices. The tablet software is decent, with productivity features like split-screen and a taskbar-esque quick-launch dock at the bottom, as well as quality-of-life inclusions such as the ability to swipe down the notification menu on the left, right or middle of the display, for easier access.

As with all of Samsung’s flagship devices this year, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus also comes loaded with a few Galaxy AI tricks. The voice recorder can now transcribe and summarise recordings, both of which worked fairly well in my testing. There were a few instances of misheard words or incorrect details in the summary so it definitely still needs work but, overall, it’s not a bad effort. Google’s Circle to Search shows up here too, and is much more effective, and the notes app can summarise handwritten scrawls.