Honor Magic Pad 2 review: Mostly magical

The Magic Pad 2 comes with a decently powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which also powers Honor’s 200 Pro smartphone. This platform is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset which powered the Honor Pad 9 earlier this year, and is here backed up by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

At the time of writing, you also get the Honor Magic-Pencil 3 and the Magic Pad 2 Smart Bluetooth Keyboard when ordering directly from Honor. I’m not sure whether this will change in the future, as they’re listed as “gifts” on the page, but for now, they’re included.

Honor Magic Pad 2 review: Price and competition

The Honor Magic Pad 2 retails for £500, which puts it in direct competition with the OnePlus Pad 2 (currently £449). The latter lacks the Magic Pad 2’s OLED display and isn’t as powerful a performer but makes up for it with a more premium build and longer software support.

Also around this price is the Google Pixel Tablet (£619 for the equivalent 256GB), which comes with a charger/speaker dock but has a rather middling 60Hz display, as well as the 10th generation iPad (£429). The latter has much stronger performance than any Android tablet in this price range but only has a 60Hz display and doesn’t bundle in a stylus or keyboard case.

Honor Magic Pad 2 review: Design and key features

The Honor Pad 2 comes in either plain Black or the Moonlight White style reviewed here. I really like the white colour scheme but wish they’d gone for an all-metal finish on the frame. The composite edges feel quite cheap, despite the claims of all premium-materials throughout. I’m not about to drop-test the tablet but I’m not convinced this material will withstand much of an impact, either.