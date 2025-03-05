Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Apple updates its iPad and iPad Air and keeps prices the same

News

The Apple iPad and iPad Air get worthy but uninspiring updates, but at least the prices remain the same

Apple has taken its basic iPad and iPad Air range and given both tablets a much needed update, after Tim Cook took to social media earlier this week to tease that “something is in the Air”.

The new tablets join the MacBook Air, which was upgraded in the same announcement from the Apple M3 chipset to the M4.

READ NEXT: The MacBook Air M4 is here

Apple iPad 11th gen (2025): Specifications

  • 10.2 in Liquid Retina IPS display with 500 nits brightness
  • Apple A16 processor (5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
  • 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage
  • 12MP f/1.8 main rear camera; 12MP f/2.4 Centre Stage front camera
  • Supports Apple Pencil USB-C and 1st generation
  • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3
  • Colours: Silver, blue, pink or yellow
  • Dimensions: 180 x 7 x 180mm (WDH)
  • Weight: 477g (Wi-Fi); 481g (cellular)
  • Price: From £329
  • Availability: Pre-order now, on sale from 12 March 2025
Pre-order iPad 11 from Apple

Apple iPad Air (M3, 2025): Specifications

  • 11in (2,360 x 1,640) or 13in (2,732 x 2,048) Liquid Retina IPS displays with 500 nits brightness, 164ppi pixel pitch
  • Apple M3 processor (8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage
  • 12MP f/1.8 main rear camera; 12MP f/2 Centre Stage front camera
  • Supports Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C
  • Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3
  • Colours: Space grey, Starlight, blue or purple
  • Dimensions: 179 x 6.1 x 248mm (11in); 215 x 6.1 x 281mm (13in)
  • Weight: 460g (Wi-Fi, 11in); 616g (Wi-Fi, 13in)
  • Price: From £599 (11in); £799 (13in)
  • Availability: Pre-order now, on sale from 12 March 2025
Pre-order Apple iPad Air from Apple

Apple iPad 11th gen and iPad Air (M3, 2025): New features

So what’s new for Apple’s cheapest and mid-range tablets? Well, as with the MacBook, the changes are fairly minor. The standard iPad gets an upgrade from the A14 chip to the A16 chip, which should deliver nippier performance but, at the time of writing, won’t support Apple Intelligence.

In perhaps a more significant change, though, the basic iPad now comes with 128GB of storage as standard with the 64GB version finally consigned to history. I still think 128GB is a bit mean, but at least you won’t be paying any more for it. The starting price for the 128GB 11th Gen iPad is £329, with the 256GB costing £429 and the 512GB version costing £629.

The iPad will be available in silver, blue, pink and yellow, and you can pre-order it right now with the on-sale date slated for 12 March.

The iPad Air, meanwhile, also gets a processor upgrade – not to the M4 chip, as you might have hoped, but to the lesser Apple M3 silicon.

Like the standard iPad, Apple has kept prices at the same level as before: the 11in base model will set you back £599, while the 13in model costs £799, both with a rather measly 128GB of storage. Unlike the standard iPad, however, the M4 chip does get you Apple Intelligence support.

Everything else about the iPad Air remains the same, aside from the optional Magic Keyboard, which gains a function key row and a small price cut to £269. It remains the best value productivity tool in Apple’s range – the M4 iPad Pro with its OLED display is lovely but far too expensive in my opinion.

The new iPad Air is available in a choice of four different colours – space grey, blue, purple and Starlight – and as with the standard iPad, you can pre-order one from today, or wait for the on-sale date of 12 March.

We hope to bring you full reviews of both models as soon as we can get our hands on samples, but it doesn’t look as if there will be many surprises in store.

Read more

News
Honor Pad V9 with attached keyboard Honor Pad V9 vs Honor Pad 9: What’s the difference?
Best tablet - Honor Pad 8 sat on a blanket with a plant and book The best tablets you can buy in 2025
Handwritten notes, showing on the screen of the Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) Kindle Scribe (2024) review: Stylus over substance
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with stylus attached to the edge, display on, sitting on a yellow blanket Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: Software support wins
Honor Magic Pad 2 leaning against a green wall, front view with the display showing the Expert Reviews homepage Honor Magic Pad 2 review: Mostly magical
Honor Pad 9 on an orange cushion on a desk, display on Honor Pad 9 review: Growing in an Apple-shaped shadow
Amazon Fire Max 11: A super-sized tablet with a big problem
ipad 2022 black friday deal - teaser The 10th gen iPad just got even cheaper for Black Friday
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2024 shown from the front Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): Why fix what isn't broken?