Best iPad 2024: All Apple Tablets Tested and Reviewed

Having tested almost 100 tablets in our time, we can safely say that Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. However, things can get tough when it comes to deciding which iPad is the best for you.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve put every iPad that Apple has ever released through their paces, including the entire current range. From casual media consumption to full laptop replacements, Apple’s tablet range covers an awful lot of ground. So, whether it’s the original iPad line, the dinky iPad Mini, the sleek iPad Air, or the all-powerful iPad Pro, there’s now an Apple tablet for almost everybody

Below, you’ll find a selection of the best iPads, depending on your specific requirements, and we’ve also provided a breakdown of how we test each and every iPad that comes through our doors.