Best iPad 2024: All Apple Tablets Tested and Reviewed
Apple never stops releasing tablets, so we’ve tested out the range to find out which is the best iPad for you
Having tested almost 100 tablets in our time, we can safely say that Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. However, things can get tough when it comes to deciding which iPad is the best for you.
Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve put every iPad that Apple has ever released through their paces, including the entire current range. From casual media consumption to full laptop replacements, Apple’s tablet range covers an awful lot of ground. So, whether it’s the original iPad line, the dinky iPad Mini, the sleek iPad Air, or the all-powerful iPad Pro, there’s now an Apple tablet for almost everybody
Below, you’ll find a selection of the best iPads, depending on your specific requirements, and we’ve also provided a breakdown of how we test each and every iPad that comes through our doors.
Want to see our favourite iPads?
Jump to the product list
Best iPad: At a glance
|Best iPad for most people
|Apple iPad (2021) (~$199)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best value iPad
|Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) (~$643)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best iPad tablet
|12.9in Apple M2 iPad Pro (2022) (~$1,299)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best iPad for traveling light
|Apple iPad mini (2021) (~$389)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test iPads
Just as when we’re reviewing smartphones or Android tablets, we generally begin our iPad tests by downloading the Geekbench and GFXbench applications from the Apple App Store. These give us benchmark results for CPU and GPU performance that we can use to compare the iPad to its competitors. Then, using DisplayCal software and a display colorimeter, we measure the screen’s color accuracy, contrast, black level, and peak brightness.
Next, we test battery life. For consistency across all devices, we set the brightness to 170cd/m2 (again, using a display colorimeter) and engage airplane mode, then we run a looping video until the iPad loses power and, after charging it back up, we record the final timestamp from the video.
For the cameras, we take a variety of photographs, including scenic, low-light, and indoor shots, as well as using all of the video recording features. We also test how clear the front-facing lens is for video call purposes.
READ NEXT: Best Power Banks
The best Apple iPad you can buy in 2024
1. Apple iPad (2021): Best iPad for most people
Price when reviewed: $199 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… advanced FaceTime camera and affordable price
- Not so great for… no USB-C port and not the most powerful
Arguably the best tablet from Apple’s labs, the iPad 10.2in (9th-gen, 2021), is very much an iterative update. It was undeniably a welcome one and still maintains its position as the best-value iPad out there. Physically, it’s identical to the 8th-gen model from 2020, with the same design and dimensions, as well as the same 10.2in 2,160 x 1,620 IPS touch display. But there are a handful of changes that we feel make it worth upgrading to, if not from the previous iPad, then definitely from the 2019 or 2018 models.
Not only did this generation move from an A12 Bionic chip to the A13 Bionic (the same as inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max), but it also packed a brand new ultrawide-angle FaceTime HD camera that allows this iPad to take advantage of Apple’s Centre Stage feature, where the camera follows your face as you move around the room.
However, that’s not all: Apple also, at long last, brought its True Tone display tech to its cheapest iPad, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience, especially indoors. Unless you need an absolute powerhouse of a tablet, or would prefer something a little smaller, this is almost certainly the Apple iPad for you.
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core Apple A13 Bionic; Screen: 10.2in (2,160 x 1,620); Storage: 64GB, 256GB; Size (WDH): 6.8 x 0.29 x 9.8in; Weight: 1.07lb; Operating system: iPadOS 16
Also consider: Apple iPad (2022)
Although the most recent iteration of the iPad would usually step in to replace its predecessor on our list, the 10th gen iPad complicates things by only improving a little while charging quite a lot more. Starting at $319, the iPad (2022) offers the same storage options as the 9th Gen but features a slightly faster A14 Bionic processor. Plus, for the extra money, you get a slightly larger 10.9in display and – perhaps most excitingly – USB-C charging.
Unfortunately, the swap to USB-C isn’t seamless – for example, the 1st Gen Apple Pencil is supported, but you need to use the provided Lightning adaptor to charge it from the tablet – and the battery takes a minor hit compared to the 9th Gen iPad. Still, this tablet fills a small gap in the market, and if this is where you’re shopping then the iPad (2022) is the one for you.
2. Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): Best value iPad
Price when reviewed: $643 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… pro-level performance and design at a cheaper price
- Not so great for… slightly stingy storage
The Apple iPad Air might not be an iPad Pro in name but it’s almost as fast as one. Powered by Apple’s revolutionary M1 processor, its performance is considerably quicker than the previous-gen model, and even matches the speeds of the iPad Pro 12.9in (2021) – an incredible feat for a tablet that costs several hundred dollars less.
We’re happy to go out on a limb and say that the iPad Air 5, like the pricier iPad Pro, is actually a viable 2-in-1 laptop replacement. Its CPU performance can handle any task a similarly priced laptop does and when combined with the Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard, it’s a fully functioning and incredibly slimline workstation. Admittedly, the camera and display aren’t as advanced as on the iPad Pro (2021) – notably lacking the 120Hz refresh rate – but that’s a fair trade when the Air is so much cheaper. So, while it doesn’t have the same screen appeal as the iPad Pro, it comes remarkably close considering the price.
Battery life is almost on par with the iPad Pro, too, and display brightness and color accuracy are as good as we’ve come to expect from an Apple device. For those who want the best balance of price and performance, the iPad Air 5 is clearly the iPad to choose right now.
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core Apple M1; Screen: 10.9in, (2,360 x 1,640); Storage: 64GB, 256GB; Size (WDH): 7.02 x 0.24 x 9.74in; Weight: 1lb; Operating system: iPadOS 15
3. 12.9in Apple M2 iPad Pro (2022): Best iPad tablet
Price when reviewed: $1,299 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… incredible performance and a vibrant mini-LED screen
- Not so great for… minimal improvements over the previous model
The M2 iPad Pro (2022) is a tough sell, offering minimal advancements over the 2020 model while charging a fair chunk more, but the bottom line is: if you want the most powerful iPad on the market, this is the one to go for. The new M2 chipset delivered incredible performance in our tests – which, arguably, the iPad Pro wasn’t really wanting for – as well as the new hover functionality for the Apple Pencil 2.
Otherwise, the hardware is pretty much identical to the 2020 iteration of the iPad Pro, with storage options ranging from 128GB up to 2TB, and a stunning mini-LED display on the 12.9in model (the 11in version uses a less impressive LCD panel). These similarities make it questionable whether or not the iPad Pro (2022) is better value than its predecessor, but if you want the absolute best iPad on the market, and you’ve got the deep pockets for it, this is the pinnacle.
Key specs – Processor: Octa-core Apple M2; Screen: 12.9in (2,732 x 2,048); Storage: 128GB–2TB; Size (WDH): 11in – 7.02 x 0.23 x 9.74in, 12.9in – 8.06 x 0.25 x 11.04in; Weight: 11in – 1.03lb, 12.9in – 1.5lb; Operating system: iPadOS 16
4. Apple iPad mini (2021): Best iPad for travelling light
Price when reviewed: $389 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… compact design and Apple Pencil 2 support
- Not so great for… mediocre battery life
Despite its popularity, the iPad mini hasn’t enjoyed updates with as much regularity as Apple’s other tablets. However, with the 2021 model, Apple gave its smallest iPad a big overhaul, lavishing it with a new design, new internals, and a whole load of new features.
With its squared-off edges and slim bezels, it now looks a bit like a compact iPad Pro, and it shares some of the premium iPad’s features as well. Chief among these is support for the Apple Pencil 2, which can be recharged by attaching it magnetically to one of the iPad mini’s edges. The front-facing camera also supports Apple’s clever Center Stage tech, which enables it to track your face and keep it in frame while you’re on video calls.
The iPad mini (2021)’s internals have also been updated and it’s now powered by the same processor – the A15 Bionic – as found in Apple’s iPhone 13 handsets. Anyone after a compact iPad for watching video content, playing games, or sketching/taking notes on the move will want the iPad mini (2021).
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic; Screen: 8.3in (2,266 x 1,488); Storage: 64GB, 256GB; Size (WDH): 5.3 x 0.25 x 7.69in; Weight: 0.65lb; Operating system: iPadOS 16