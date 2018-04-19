Best iPad 2024: All Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Having tested almost 100 tablets in our time, we can safely say that Apple makes the best tablets on the market. Where things get tougher, however, is when it comes time to consider which is the best iPad for you.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve put every iPad ever released through their paces over the years, including the entire current iPad range. Whether it’s the dinky iPad Mini, the original iPad line, the sleek iPad Air or the all-powerful iPad Pro range, there’s now an iPad for almost everybody. From casual media consumption to full-on laptop replacements, Apple’s tablet range covers an awful lot of ground.

Below, you’ll find a selection of the best iPads depending on your specific requirements. We’ve also provided a breakdown of how we test each and every iPad that comes through our doors.