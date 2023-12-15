Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review: Now in the Prime Day sale

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review: Performance and battery life

The processor is a newer MediaTek MT8186 chipset, clocked up to 2GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM. While we can’t directly compare to the 2021 version due to Geekbench version incompatibility, you only need to look at how the Fire HD 10 (2023) performs compared to pricier tablets like the Oppo Pad Air and Nokia T21 to see how much it’s punching above its weight.

In the multi-core scores, the Fire HD 10 pulls ahead of the Nokia T21 by around 17% and only falls short of the Oppo Pad Air by less than 3%. Considering the difference in prices here, that’s an extremely respectable result.

Things are even more impressive on the GPU side of things, with the Fire HD 10 (2023) pulling to the front of the pack in the GFXBench tests. Of course, the Fire Max 11 didn’t manage to run this benchmarking software, so we can’t say for sure how the two compare, but these results do show the Fire HD 10 (2023) is capable of handling light gaming.

The Fire HD 10 (2023) is marketed as having an improved battery life of up to 13 hours, but my tests showed a minor decrease in stamina. Don’t get me wrong, the result of near-enough 18 hours is still decent for this price, and it’s miles ahead of the Nokia T21, but it’s still a shame to see.