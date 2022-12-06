Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: On sale for Prime Day

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: Performance and battery life

The Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) runs on the same Hexa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek MT8169A processor as the standard model, but it’s paired here with 3GB of RAM as opposed to 2GB. While more RAM is never a bad thing, its presence doesn’t translate into improved performance, with both the standard HD 8 and the Plus scoring near-identical results in our tests.

There are considerable gains over the 2020 HD 8 Plus, at least, with the 2022 model pulling roughly 27% ahead in the single-core benchmarks and more than 50% ahead in multicore.

As with the standard Fire HD 8 (2022), the GFXBench app that we use to test GPU performance failed to work here, due to the Amazon Store only offering an outdated version – more on that in a bit. In short, you’re not going to be playing high-resolution 3D games at fluid frame rates here, but games in the vein of Candy Crush and Angry Birds will run without issue.

In keeping with the standard set by the above CPU results, the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) produced decent gains over its 2020 predecessor in our battery rundown test, but failed to pip the standard Fire HD 8 (2022) in any meaningful way. Still, a little over 19 hours is nothing to sniff at, so this is a positive result overall.

The only area in which the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) shows any improvement over its little sibling is with charging, and even that isn’t anything to shout about. The provided 9W power adapter is said to fully charge the battery in three hours – as opposed to the standard model’s five hours – which is still quite sluggish by modern standards. As a first for the Fire HD 8 series, wireless charging via any Qi-certified charger is also supported, but don’t expect lightning speeds there, either.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) review: Fire OS and Alexa

The Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) runs on the same operating system as the standard variant, layering Amazon’s own Fire OS 8 over the top of Android 11. If you regularly use other Amazon products, you’ll find this a useful hub, with a swipe from the homescreen taking you to your content from Kindle, Amazon Music, Prime Video and more. Hands-free Alexa is also present again, allowing you to get things such as weather updates and TV recommendations without pressing a button.